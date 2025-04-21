Justin Bieber Fans Concerned About Singer as He Looks 'Uncomfortable' During Coachella Party: 'I Don't Think He Will Make It'
Justin Bieber had fans talking — and not in a good way — after a video of him at Coachella’s second weekend in Indio, Calif., made its way online.
In the clip, the “Baby” singer was spotted smoking what looked like weed while standing by a DJ booth. At one point, he took off his shirt and moved awkwardly through the crowd with a hunched back as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” played in the background.
Later, he sat down on a speaker, lit up again and nodded along to his 2015 hit “What Do You Mean?”
After the clip circulated, fans couldn't help but weigh in.
“Bro I fear for dude. I don’t think he will make it,” one person commented.
Another fan added, “Justin doesn’t look well at all, you can’t even tell if he’s aware of what he’s doing. Poor young man, he’s been through so much. I feel like some people are even taking advantage of his vulnerability.”
“He looks really uncomfortable,” someone else chimed in.
One user didn’t hold back, writing, “I’m getting frustrated. He has a freaking child at home and acting like an addict. As somebody in the comment wrote just IMAGINE if Hailey [Bieber] acted like this she would have gotten death threats.”
Justin married Hailey in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in 2024.
In another video from the festival, Justin was spotted hanging out with his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon Bieber.
At one point, the “Mood” singer exhaled smoke toward both Hailey and Jaxon while vibing to the music. The Rhode founder, clearly not having it, quickly stepped in and motioned for Jaxon to move away from Justin.
- Justin Bieber Shares Bizarre Video Smoking Large Blunt After Rep Denies Rumors Singer Is Using Drugs
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down 'Pitiful' and 'Exhausting' Rumors He's Using Drugs Amid Concerns About His Well-Being
- Justin Bieber Admits He Feels a Lot of 'Hate' From All the 'Hurt' He's Experienced: 'I Have Been Drowning'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn’t the first time fans have raised concerns about the pop star.
Back in 2019, the singer got real about his past struggles with drugs in a personal Instagram essay.
“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind a shell of a person I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around. It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible,” he wrote.
“By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world! Being on stage, according to studies, is a bigger dopamine rush than almost any other activity... so these massive ups and downs on their own are very hard to manage,” the “Never Say Never” hitmaker explained. “You notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and I believe it's due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.”
Now, it seems even people close to him are aware of the current situation.
“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” a former team member told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He’s lost,” the insider claimed. “There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”
Music collaborator Poo Bear added, “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”
Justin’s rep fired back in a statement to Page Six, calling the coverage “clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”
The statement continued, “As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”
Another source also defended the 31-year-old singer to THR, insisting there’s nothing going on him with him.
“Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do,” they said. “[Justin's] healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”