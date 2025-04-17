Justin Bieber’s Team Shuts Down Rumors of Financial Trouble After $200 Million Music Catalog Sale

Justin Bieber’s representatives denied that the singer is struggling financially after the "Baby" hitmaker sold his music catalog for a whopping $200 million.

This comes after insiders alleged that the Grammy winner had a financial "overstretch."

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," his representatives told The Hollywood Reporter on April 16.