Justin Bieber’s Team Shuts Down Rumors of Financial Trouble After $200 Million Music Catalog Sale

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

After rumors of financial strain, Justin Bieber’s representatives denied any distress following his $200 million catalog sale.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber’s representatives denied that the singer is struggling financially after the "Baby" hitmaker sold his music catalog for a whopping $200 million.

This comes after insiders alleged that the Grammy winner had a financial "overstretch."

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," his representatives told The Hollywood Reporter on April 16.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Justin Bieber's rep denied he's in financial distress.

The report highlighted Bieber’s jaw-dropping real estate portfolio, featuring a $26 million Beverly Hills mansion, a $16 million La Quinta abode, and property nestled within Idaho’s exclusive Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club.

Now 31, Bieber famously offloaded his entire music catalog up to 2021 to Hipgnosis in 2023 — a strategic move that, as insiders explained, allowed him to hit the brakes on his commitments.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Justin Bieber has sparked concern over his well-being as of late.

Since releasing his album Justice, Bieber kept out of the spotlight, even canceling all remaining dates on the world tour of the same name back in September 2022. He previously revealed he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which kept part of his face paralyzed.

Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis shared this put Bieber in a better position to plan his finances: "He had ill health and was at a time in his life where he was married and very in love, and contemplating family."

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

The pop star has stayed largely off the radar since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2022.

Still, the report warned that Bieber's current lack of an album cycle makes securing big paydays more challenging. Following the catalog sale, he might need to buckle down with "smart financial planning" to mitigate revenue loss from holding onto his publishing rights.

The piece included poignant concerns from former friends and collaborators regarding Bieber's psychological state, further exacerbated by drug use rumors, which his team dismissed.

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Justin Bieber's rep said he is not doing drugs.

Bieber then stirred up fresh concern when he took to Instagram in March to share, "I always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud," prompting fans to rally around him. His candid admissions continued as he expressed frustrations about feeling "inauthentic" and "hating" himself for it.

On April 10, the pop star announced he was stepping away from his Drew House fashion line, distancing himself from the brand in a now-deleted Instagram Story — but he is pivoting toward launching a new label SKYLRK.

