Justin Bieber Reveals He Got Into Spat With Doula During Son Jack's Birth: They Were 'Pushing Me to the Side'

Justin Bieber admitted to a "tense" moment during the birth of his son, Jack. During a Twitch livestream on Monday, October 27, the pop star, 31, revealed he was "butting heads" with the doula, prompting his wife, Hailey, to encourage him to apologize. Justin believed the woman was "pushing [him] to the side" when he felt the "need to console" his woman.

"I don't want you to take away from my moment as a dad, i got this too, i need to console hailey" Justin talking about feeling frustrated when the midwife told him to leave the room after hailey gave birth🥺 pic.twitter.com/nZ0jezrXSd — Elo (@luvshelo) October 27, 2025 Source: @luvshelo/X Justin Bieber was frustrated with the doula while his wife, Hailey, was in labor.

"I'm sorry, my emotions are heightened. I don't want you to take away from my moment, either, as the dad. I got this, too. There's times when I need to console Hailey," he recalled telling the professional in August 2024. "I felt like she was pushing me to the side so that she could do it. And I'm like, 'I've got good instincts with this stuff, too.' It's instinctual to be a dad and to be there. You're supposed to be there to help facilitate where I don't know, and if I'm like, 'Hey, I need you to step in and help.'" The awkward interaction between "strong" Justin and the doula made Hailey, 28, feel "anxious." "She was like, 'You need to apologize to the doula. Like … just clear the air,'" the singer remembered, noting he abided by his wife's advice.

Hailey Bieber's Childbirth Complications

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber have a 1-year-old son, Jack.

Hailey opened up about her own traumatic experience with childbirth during a May interview. The model nearly died as she bled for 18 hours while in labor, which she considered the "hardest thing [she’s] ever done." "I trust my doctor with my life," she told a news outlet in May. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind." Medical professionals used a Foley balloon, a catheter placed inside the uterus to dilate Hailey's cervix. "That s--- was so crazy," she expressed. "That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber suffered from postpartum hemorrhage.

Despite pregnancy complications, the star reportedly is open to expanding her family. "Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," an insider dished to an outlet in June. "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber reportedly wants more children.