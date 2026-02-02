or
Shirtless Justin Bieber Strips Down to His Underwear and Socks During Emotional Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch

photo of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber.
Source: CBS/Paramount; CBS

Justin Bieber stripped down to his underwear and socks for his 2026 Grammys performance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:46 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber stripped down for his performance of "Yukon" while performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1.

The singer, 31, only wore gym shorts and socks as he played his guitar on loop, similar to how Ed Sheeran performs.

At one point, the camera cut to his wife, Hailey Bieber, who cheered from the audience.

Source: @HitsAndCharts/X

The singer stripped down for his performance.

Justin Bieber Strips Down

image of The star sang 'Yukon.'
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The star sang 'Yukon.'

Many were happy to see the "Baby" singer back in the spotlight.

One person wrote, "Justin Bieber just gave the type of performance that makes you shake your head and scrunch your face. Full body chills. #GRAMMYs," while another said, "justin bieber kinda one of the best male vocalists of our time regardless if you like his music or not he is just perfect live that is not up for debate."

A third person added, "Justin Bieber making Hailey smile during #GRAMMYs song was everything #GRAMMYs2026."

Mixed Reactions

image of Some people didn't like the performance.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Some people didn't like the performance.

However, some weren't too pleased with the musician's performance.

"4 minutes of airtime just wasted...." one person wrote, while another said, "Look[s] [like a] mess."

A third questioned the vision, writing, "don’t know what he was going for."

Justin Bieber

image of Justin Bieber released two albums last year.
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Justin Bieber released two albums last year.

Last year, the pop star released two albums. He racked up four nominations for this year's Grammys. "Swag" was included in album of the year and best pop vocal album categories, while "Daises" was up for best pop solo performance and "Yukon" was nominated in best R&B performance.

Justin walked the carpet alongside his wife.

At the top of the night, Trevor Noah zoomed in on the artist and his wife, though he didn't seem too comfortable with all the attention.

image of Justin Bieber appeared to look awkward at one point during the show.
Source: OK!/cbs

Justin Bieber appeared to look awkward at one point during the show.

"Justin Bieber is back in the house! His album SWAG is nominated... four Grammy nominations," Trevor said as Justin appeared to not look happy.

"I think better than any Grammy, he's come back as a new dad. Congratulations to both of you," the TV host noted, referring to their son Jack, 1. "My personal favorite thing that Justin Bieber has done over the past year is he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard."

Social media quickly weighed in.

"I feel like Justin Bieber hates being famous, he could just move to a farm and live off his crops," one person shared, while another said, "Justin bieber represents my anti social a-- anytime someone brings the attention towards me."

"Justin Bieber hating every single second of the host talking to him," one person quipped.

