Shirtless Justin Bieber Strips Down to His Underwear and Socks During Emotional Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch

Justin Bieber stripped down for his performance of "Yukon" while performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1. The singer, 31, only wore gym shorts and socks as he played his guitar on loop, similar to how Ed Sheeran performs. At one point, the camera cut to his wife, Hailey Bieber, who cheered from the audience.

Full performance of 'YUKON' by Justin Bieber at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fGepEn8Ba2 — ؘ (@HitsAndCharts) February 2, 2026 Source: @HitsAndCharts/X The singer stripped down for his performance.

Justin Bieber Strips Down

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT The star sang 'Yukon.'

Many were happy to see the "Baby" singer back in the spotlight. One person wrote, "Justin Bieber just gave the type of performance that makes you shake your head and scrunch your face. Full body chills. #GRAMMYs," while another said, "justin bieber kinda one of the best male vocalists of our time regardless if you like his music or not he is just perfect live that is not up for debate." A third person added, "Justin Bieber making Hailey smile during #GRAMMYs song was everything #GRAMMYs2026."

Mixed Reactions

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT Some people didn't like the performance.

However, some weren't too pleased with the musician's performance. "4 minutes of airtime just wasted...." one person wrote, while another said, "Look[s] [like a] mess." A third questioned the vision, writing, "don’t know what he was going for."

Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT Justin Bieber released two albums last year.

Last year, the pop star released two albums. He racked up four nominations for this year's Grammys. "Swag" was included in album of the year and best pop vocal album categories, while "Daises" was up for best pop solo performance and "Yukon" was nominated in best R&B performance. Justin walked the carpet alongside his wife. At the top of the night, Trevor Noah zoomed in on the artist and his wife, though he didn't seem too comfortable with all the attention.

Source: OK!/cbs Justin Bieber appeared to look awkward at one point during the show.