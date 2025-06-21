NEWS Justin and Hailey Bieber Have 'No Regrets' About Ditching Toxic Friends Who Are Not 'Trustworthy' Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber cut off their toxic friends, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have transformed their social lives recently. An insider dished that the couple insists they're much happier now, implementing strict boundaries with those who have betrayed their trust and drained their energy for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber are setting strict boundaries with untrustworthy people.

Article continues below advertisement

"They have no regrets and think it's kind of funny that people they've cut out of their life are trying to attack them over it and cloaking it in this phony air of concern," the source revealed. "All that does is make them more sure they made the right choice cutting them loose."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added that their "so-called friends are clearly anything but friends or trustworthy," a suspicion that grew increasingly evident as their relationships soured. "And now it's just proven they were right," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, "Justin and Hailey are both very happy with who they have in their lives at the moment." They have developed a close relationship with their pastor, Judah Smith, and his wife, Chelsea. "Judah and Chelsea have been married since their early twenties and are great role models for a healthy marriage," the source noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber severed ties with his former manager, Scooter Braun.

Article continues below advertisement

One notable relationship Justin severed was with his former manager, Scooter Braun. They parted ways professionally in 2024 following reported financial misunderstandings.

Article continues below advertisement

"Since Justin cut ties with Scooter, he has been free and is only trying to align himself with people and projects that he truly believes in," the insider explained. "He doesn't want to make money or spend time with people he doesn't have the same values as."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At 31 years old, Justin is reevaluating his circle, especially after fans voiced concerns about his health. Rumors about his struggles emerged earlier this year when he was spotted looking gaunt while smoking from a bong.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber worries the harassment is stressing Justin out.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a representative for the "Baby" singer categorically dismissed the claims of drug abuse in February. The rep told TMZ that such rumors were "absolutely not true," describing the ongoing speculation as "exhausting and pitiful." They added that the gossip surrounding Justin's mental health "shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Article continues below advertisement

The rep also emphasized that Justin has undergone a "very transformative" year, highlighted by the ending of several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, another source disclosed that Hailey, 28, believed a change of scenery was essential for their well-being amid relentless negative attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram The insider believes that if Justin moved somewhere normal, it would ease his stress.

Article continues below advertisement

"They can't set foot outside without being harassed," the insider shared. "It was bad enough before, but now that they have a baby, it's so much worse, and Hailey's worried about the stress it's causing Justin. She sees how tightly wound he is and feels that the best thing they could do is leave."