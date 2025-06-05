'Erratic' Justin Bieber Shows Several 'Red Flags' Pointing to Substance Abuse, Expert Reveals

"Emotional posts on social media, visibly erratic public appearances, and even moments of withdrawal or detachment from his career and relationships may be subtle red flags of a deeper internal struggle," said Dr. Rolando Larice, MD, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery.

Although Dr. Larice — who has not treated the singer — notes that these symptoms aren’t "definitive proof" of substance abuse, they are not something to be avoided.

"[Justin’s behavior is] consistent with the complex emotional cycles many people in relapse or recovery experience, and it’s important to approach situations like these with empathy and understanding rather than judgment," Dr. Larice added.