'Erratic' Justin Bieber Shows Several 'Red Flags' Pointing to Substance Abuse, Expert Reveals

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's recent behavior points to potential drug addiction, an expert discloses.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Concerns about Justin Bieber’s physical and mental well-being continue to rise.

According to a medical expert, the pop star, 31, is showing several "red flags" that could signify significant drug use.

Does Justin Bieber Have an Addiction Problem?

erratic justin bieber red flags substance abuse experts reveal
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber was photographed smoking what appeared to be a joint.

"Emotional posts on social media, visibly erratic public appearances, and even moments of withdrawal or detachment from his career and relationships may be subtle red flags of a deeper internal struggle," said Dr. Rolando Larice, MD, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery.

Although Dr. Larice — who has not treated the singer — notes that these symptoms aren’t "definitive proof" of substance abuse, they are not something to be avoided.

"[Justin’s behavior is] consistent with the complex emotional cycles many people in relapse or recovery experience, and it’s important to approach situations like these with empathy and understanding rather than judgment," Dr. Larice added.

Source: @tellychakkar/Instagram

Justin Bieber exhibited concerning behavior as he smoked at Coachella.

The "Baby" singer flagged issues on Thursday, May 29, when an Instagram carousel appeared to show him smoking marijuana in the same area he was hanging out with his 9-month-old son, Jack. One snapshot showed Justin lifting his child onto his shoulders as he donned a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. In the next set of images, he stood in front of an outdoor bar, seemingly smoking a joint while enjoying the sun with friends.

"I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke," one fan commented, while another implored him to "leave the vices."

"Long time fan but this is just becoming a disaster," a third user added.

In April, Justin was once again smoking around minors at Coachella, namely his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon. In the viral video, the musician reportedly puffed on a joint while dancing with friends. His wife, Hailey Bieber, placed his hands on the teen’s back and guided him away from the clearly under-the-influence Justin.

Justin Bieber Critiques His Wife Hailey's 'Vogue' Cover

erratic justin bieber red flags substance abuse experts reveal
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber faced backlash for his response to Hailey's 'Vogue' cover.

The award-winning singer further displayed erratic behavior in a strange message congratulating Hailey on her Vogue cover. He published the final image on his feed on May 20, writing, "Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He concluded, "Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."

erratic justin bieber red flags substance abuse experts reveal
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Experts believe Justin Bieber may have a drug problem.

After receiving backlash, he changed his caption to four emojis: a shrugging man, a point, heart hands and an "aww" face — but fans weren’t fooled by the switch-up.

"The way he just couldn’t say something nice so he just used emojis," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Justin idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol."

