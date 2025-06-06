Justin Bieber Looks High While FaceTiming Lil Wayne as Drug Use Allegations Spread: Photos

The "Baby" singer, 31, appeared under the influence in a Thursday, June 5, FaceTime call to his friend Lil Wayne .

Bieber's eyes looked heavy as he glanced downward, not directly into the camera, waiting for the rapper to connect. He donned a backward blue baseball cap, two nose piercings and diamond studs while "checking in" with the "goat."

In one snapshot, Wayne seemed teary-eyed while flashing a hand gesture for the camera. Meanwhile, Bieber's pupils were rolled at the back of his head.

"It's a painful walk but we got each other," the singer wrote on his Instagram Story. His posts featured two songs by Wayne, "Gossip" and "DontGetIt."