Justin Bieber Looks High While FaceTiming Lil Wayne as Drug Use Allegations Spread: Photos
Is Justin Bieber OK?
The "Baby" singer, 31, appeared under the influence in a Thursday, June 5, FaceTime call to his friend Lil Wayne.
Justin Bieber's Concerning FaceTime Photos
Bieber's eyes looked heavy as he glanced downward, not directly into the camera, waiting for the rapper to connect. He donned a backward blue baseball cap, two nose piercings and diamond studs while "checking in" with the "goat."
In one snapshot, Wayne seemed teary-eyed while flashing a hand gesture for the camera. Meanwhile, Bieber's pupils were rolled at the back of his head.
"It's a painful walk but we got each other," the singer wrote on his Instagram Story. His posts featured two songs by Wayne, "Gossip" and "DontGetIt."
Is Justin Bieber Abusing Drugs?
Bieber's recent social media share comes amid drug use allegations.
On Thursday, May 29, he appeared to be smoking marijuana in the same area where he was spending time with his 9-month-old son, Jack. In one photo, Justin lifted his child onto his shoulders, while in the next, he smoked a joint at an outdoor bar and sofa with friends.
"Long time fan but this is just becoming a disaster," a user commented.
"I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke," another fan said.
In April, Justin once again smoked around a child at Coachella— this time, his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon. A viral video showed the musician puffing on a joint while bopping in the crowd. His wife, Hailey Bieber, took control of the situation, putting her hands on Jaxon's back and directing him away from her husband.
Expert Weighs in on Justin's Alleged Drug Use
An expert previously revealed to OK! that Justin's behavior indicates he's in trouble.
"Emotional posts on social media, visibly erratic public appearances, and even moments of withdrawal or detachment from his career and relationships may be subtle red flags of a deeper internal struggle," said Dr. Rolando Larice, MD, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery.
Among these "emotional posts" is a Thursday, June 6, Instagram photo of a solemn Justin showing half of his face in a gray hoodie. He captioned it with three emojis: people hugging, a red heart and heart hands.
Dr. Larice — who has not treated the singer — knows there is no "definitive proof" of substance abuse but believes he needs help.
"[Justin’s behavior is] consistent with the complex emotional cycles many people in relapse or recovery experience, and it’s important to approach situations like these with empathy and understanding rather than judgment," Dr. Larice continued.