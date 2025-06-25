COUPLES Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Don't Talk About' Getting a Divorce Despite Going Through a 'Difficult Time': Source Source: mega The couple remain committed despite their rocky relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage woes have been a recurring topic of discussion since their 2018 wedding. Now that the musician has aired out his personal stresses via social media over the course of this year, multiple insiders have come to the couple’s defense. In a new interview from Tuesday, June 24, close friends of Justin and Hailey dished to a news outlet about their intention to stay committed to each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber Stay Committed Amid Rocky Marriage

Source: mega A source claimed the Hollywood couple aren't even thinking about getting a divorce.

“They don’t talk about divorce,” one source claimed before a second insider suggested that the chances of the famed couple breaking up “are very slim, especially because of their faith.” “Faith is a big part of their life,” the second source added. “They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work.” Despite allegedly wanting to stick together, the first source admitted “things aren’t great right now” between Justin and Hailey because the “Love Yourself” singer’s erratic behaviors are causing “a lot of stress” on his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Is 'Doing His Best'

Source: mega The source claimed Justin Bieber is 'doing his best' amid his struggles.

“Family issues have clouded her success,” the source noted. “Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her.” As Justin continues to post worrisome social media rants, the second insider also confirmed he’s “going through a difficult time,” adding, “Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Worries for Son Jack Blues

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The source noted that Hailey Bieber is especially concerned about the singer's behavior while having their baby at home.

The confidant elaborated on the couple’s “ups and downs,” saying the last four weeks have been the most challenging time for Justin and Hailey’s relationship. “Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home],” they said, referring to Jack Blues, born in August 2024. “He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern,” they added, noting that the online backlash “frustrates” the Rhodes founder.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Source: mega Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez unfollowed each other on Instagram after reconciling in 2023.