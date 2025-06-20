Feud Reignites: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unfollow Each Other on Social Media Amid Justin's Mental Health Woes
What were their intentions?
Though Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and his ex Selena Gomez appeared to bury the hatchet two years ago amid yearslong feud rumors, fans noticed the two ladies recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Some people thought one could have blocked the other, which would have resulted in that person being removed from their followers list and vice versa.
Inside Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship
The women reportedly started following each other in 2023.
The social media move comes at a weird time, as the Only Murders in the Building lead, 32, "liked" Sephora's post in May about Hailey's Rhode brand coming to the store, where Selena's own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, is available.
In addition, Justin, 31, has been in the headlines lately for his odd social media posts, which has prompted people to air out their concerns for his mental health and anger issues, while others worry he's abusing drugs.
For years, fans believed Selena and the mom-of-one, 28, were at odds due to their relationships with Justin.
Things hit a peak in early 2023 when the model and pal Kylie Jenner, 27, were accused of making fun of Selena's eyebrows. Kylie and Hailey denied the accusations, but the Disney Channel alum's fans continued to slam Hailey.
At one point, Selena felt the need to clear the air, writing on social media, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."
Hailey and Selena Asked Fans to Spread Love, Not Hate
Hailey thanked the "Come and Get It" crooner for her words, writing on her own page, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]."
"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," she explained, nothing things were "taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."
The Model Claimed She's Never Feuded With Her Husband's Ex
A few months later, the Rhode Skin creator insisted in an interview that she has never had any ill will toward the actress.
"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous," she stated.
"I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused," the star continued. "I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person—I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together."
Selena and the "Baby" crooner dated on and off from 2010 to March 2018. Justin and Hailey dated briefly during one of the exes' splits, and reunited after his final breakup from Selena in 2018.
Hailey and Justin married that same year and welcomed their first child in August 2024. Later that year, the Wizards of Waverly Place star became engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, 37.