Justin Hartley Opens Up About the 'Tough' Reality of Filming TV Series 'Tracker'
Justin Hartley revealed survival wisdom straight from the wilderness — thanks to his role as the tenacious Colter Shaw on CBS’s exhilarating thriller, Tracker.
In a chat Us Weekly, the This Is Us heartthrob, 48, revealed his most important life lesson amidst the adrenaline-pumping twists and turns of his character's life.
“The survivalist tactic I’ve learned from Tracker is to be patient and stay calm in times of great stress,” he confessed. “When you panic, you make bad decisions. That’s one of the things he lives by, so I try to live by that as well. It’s reinforced every time I play the character, so I guess that helps me in my personal life.”
Tracker fans can attest to Hartley's relentless pursuit of justice — whether he’s sprinting through dense forests or literally jumping out of planes to rescue those in peril. There is never a dull moment thanks to cases that keep viewers guessing — proof that Colter stops at nothing to uncover the truth.
As Tracker kicked off its highly anticipated second season last fall, Hartley hinted at the escalating physical demands of the role. “Well, the episode order is a lot bigger so that’ll be a challenge,” he remarked during an interview with TV Insider in September 2024.
“In three months, we’ll see how I feel. But there’s more physicality in certain episodes. The fights certainly are more physical but I don’t mind a bruise here so I [am] just trying to keep my body healthy," he continued.
Hartley dedication to fitness is no joke! Hartley, who shares a romantic connection with costar Sofia Pernas, emphasized the importance of staying in great physical shape for his action-packed role. “My character is always running or jumping or climbing, fighting — a lot of fighting, turning [and] twisting,” he explained to Men’s Health in February.
He continued, “As you get more and more into working out and fitness, you start to understand it starts to impact different phases of your life. It can impact your emotional state, it can impact your stress level — it’s way more important than just physique and looking good.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The excitement doesn’t stop there! Fans are in for a treat as Tracker has been confirmed for a thrilling third season, set to hit CBS sometime between 2025 and 2026.
“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, announced.
“These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season," she continued.
Tune in for new episodes of Tracker on Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS and catch every heart-pounding moment streaming on Paramount+.