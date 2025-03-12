Justin Hartley Opens Up About the 'Tough' Reality of Filming TV Series 'Tracker'

Justin Hartley revealed survival wisdom straight from the wilderness — thanks to his role as the tenacious Colter Shaw on CBS’s exhilarating thriller, Tracker.

In a chat Us Weekly, the This Is Us heartthrob, 48, revealed his most important life lesson amidst the adrenaline-pumping twists and turns of his character's life.

“The survivalist tactic I’ve learned from Tracker is to be patient and stay calm in times of great stress,” he confessed. “When you panic, you make bad decisions. That’s one of the things he lives by, so I try to live by that as well. It’s reinforced every time I play the character, so I guess that helps me in my personal life.”