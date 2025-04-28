Justin Hartley Teases His Character’s Fate in 'Tracker' Season 3: 'We’re in New Territory'
Hold onto your seats, Tracker fans! CBS officially confirmed Season 3 of the hit series, and star Justin Hartley buzzed about the show's future.
In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Hartley let slip his excitement over the new season.
"Of course, we have many more stories to tell. Now we're in new territory. We have a couple of ideas," he said.
At 48, Hartley is bringing the heat as Colter Shaw, whose talents as a survivalist are about to hit a new level, when the series hits its third season.
"One of these is that Colter has all of these skills; he's a survivalist and he knows how to be alone, and he knows how to find people and he's gifted in that regard. He's a great listener," he revealed.
But things are about to get complicated.
"But it would be interesting, I think, to see him be set up," Hartley teased.
"In other words, to see him using all those skills to run from the authorities, because you've been set up for whatever reason. I'd love to have all that tie into the family background, the government. So, we'll see," he added.
Currently, fans are glued to their screens as Season 2 unravels the tension around Colter's father's death, leaving viewers hungry for more answers. Hartley continued about the possibility of Colter being framed in the next season.
"We've been kicking that idea around. We have a lot of different stuff that we're talking about. We have the underlying theme of what we're going to do next year, while not really changing the direction of where our story is going,” they said.
Flashback to Season 2, Episode 17, when Colter dropped a bombshell about his father while negotiating with a gun dealer! Could that mysterious encounter affect future episodes? "I had another order to pick up in the future," hinted Hartley.
Shooting Season 2 was no walk in the park either, especially during a snow-laden episode in Montana. "Anytime you get elements like that it's worth it. We shot in Whistler [Ontario, Canada]. I don't know how many times I was walking and all of a sudden — I'm 6-foot-3 and boom, I'm 2 feet tall (laughs). That happened quite a bit."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He added: "I took a couple of really nasty spills, and to be totally honest with you, I'm still healing up a little bit. But that was months ago; it was worth it."
And let's not forget about the complexities of in a winter wonderland!
"One of the hardest parts of that episode was they had all of these huge fans, it was like eight of them," he said.
Hartley shared, "But there was no wind, just these eight fans that are bigger than you and I put together. The problem with those fans is that they were so loud that almost every single line said outside was ADR. It was like 120 sentences and I had to dub every word. It was incredible! Not fun, but it was worth it."
Fans can stream Tracker Season 2 on Paramount Plus. It's also available on various services like Apple TV Channel, Paramount+, Amazon Channel, Roku Premium Channel, fuboT and Pluto TV.