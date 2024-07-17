Justin Long Admits He Pooped in the Bed Alongside Wife Kate Bosworth: 'She Was Not Judging'

While on a trip to Mexico City with the actress, 41, the star, 46, contracted food poisoning — and everything went downhill from there.

“I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he explained. “It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there’s no other way to say this, I can’t dance around it: I had s--- the bed. I had s--- the bed, and she was in the bed.”