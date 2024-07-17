Justin Long Admits He Pooped in the Bed Alongside Wife Kate Bosworth: 'She Was Not Judging'
Justin Long had an accident!
While appearing on the “PIE With Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal” podcast, which aired on Tuesday, July 16, he admitted he pooped the bed alongside his wife, Kate Bosworth.
While on a trip to Mexico City with the actress, 41, the star, 46, contracted food poisoning — and everything went downhill from there.
“I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he explained. “It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there’s no other way to say this, I can’t dance around it: I had s--- the bed. I had s--- the bed, and she was in the bed.”
However, the blonde beauty, who married Long in 2023, didn't seem to mind.
“She was, like, two feet away from me with this IV bag,” Long shared. “And she was holding it so patiently, and she was like: ‘Everything’s fine.’ And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like: ‘I just love this person, I’m so grateful to this person.’”
“She was not judging, not making me feel weird, or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know?” he added. “I was s------- my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought: ‘This is really romantic.’”
The only piece of advise Bosworth gave her hubby was to rinse off after the fiasco. “She convinced me to take a shower after, you know, s---ing the bed,” he said. “You know where all you want to do is be in bed? But I got myself in the shower, I cleaned off, and then she was on the phone with the doctor, and she saw me.”
He continued, “I could count on one hand how many times she’s had a judgmental approach to something that I was doing. But I saw her watch me get into bed, back into bed, into the same bed, onto my side. I was avoiding the spot, but I was still getting back into my filth.”
The duo first sparked dating rumors in 2022, and they later confirmed they were an item.
In honor of Bosworth's latest birthday, Long gushed over his lady.
"You made so many people smile with your warmth and curiosity. You rode horses again and they helped you heal. You overwhelmed a boy when you first called him 'husband' and made him feel luckier than he’s ever felt," Long wrote.
"One day our kids might ask me, 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?' And I’ll say, 'Well, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world. Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile,' " Long continued.