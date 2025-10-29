Justin Timberlake 'Was Very Strict' and 'Not Totally Respectful' Toward Britney Spears During Their Romance, Kathy Griffin Claims
Oct. 29 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Kathy Griffin witnessed Justin Timberlake acting rude toward then-girlfriend Britney Spears years ago.
In a clip from her latest YouTube segment, the comedian recalled working with the former couple for a bit at an awards show and revealed the *NSYNC alum didn't give off great vibes.
Kathy Griffin Shades Justin Timberlake
"I wrote a little sketch where Britney and I were fighting over Justin," Griffin, 64, explained. "Britney was such a big star that she couldn't come to rehearsal, so we had to rehearse for just a couple of minutes right before we went out on live network television."
"Justin... was not totally respectful to Britney during our little rehearsal," the reality star admitted, noting he told his girlfriend at the time things like, "'Baby, don't do it like that. Baby, say it like this. Baby, don't roll your eyes like that. Baby, don't walk like that.'"
"I was like, 'Baby, don't make me hit you one more time,'" the famous red-head joked, referring to Spears' first popular song.
"I just couldn't figure out...He was very, let's just say, strict with her," the Emmy winner explained.
Griffin's Instagram followers were irked by the reveal, with one declaring, "Justin was jealous of Britney."
"As if Britney needed career tips or tips on how to be likable from HIM of all people 😂," wrote a second person, with a third commenting, "He seems problematic."
Inside Britney Spears' Relationship With JT
The "Toxic" crooner herself has revealed some of the low points in their high-profile relationship, claiming Timberlake, 44, encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his baby.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she penned in her 2023 memoir. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby," she revealed. "I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Britney Spears Claims the *NSYNC Member Cheated on Her
The mother-of-two, 43, also described how she was portrayed "as a harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" when they split.
"The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," spilled Spears. "May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he'd cheated on me?"
"I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story," the Woman in Me author said. "I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day."