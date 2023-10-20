10 Bombshells From Britney Spears' Juicy Memoir: Shocking Abortion, Shaving Her Head and More

People released the excerpts from Britney Spears's upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, including the parts where she wrote about Justin Timberlake.

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club costars dated from 1999 to 2002, and Britney divulged that she became pregnant with their first baby, but Timberlake was not happy and did not want to be a father. Thus, she had an abortion.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she said. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Spears said her pregnancy was a surprise for her, but she would not call it a tragedy because she loved the *NSYNC member so much. However, the "SexyBack" singer said they were not ready for parenthood because they were too young.