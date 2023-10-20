10 Bombshells From Britney Spears' Juicy Memoir: Shocking Abortion, Shaving Her Head and More
Britney Spears Detailed Her Pregnancy With Justin Timberlake's Child
People released the excerpts from Britney Spears's upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, including the parts where she wrote about Justin Timberlake.
The All-New Mickey Mouse Club costars dated from 1999 to 2002, and Britney divulged that she became pregnant with their first baby, but Timberlake was not happy and did not want to be a father. Thus, she had an abortion.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she said. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
Spears said her pregnancy was a surprise for her, but she would not call it a tragedy because she loved the *NSYNC member so much. However, the "SexyBack" singer said they were not ready for parenthood because they were too young.
She Shared Her First Kiss With Justin Timberlake
Spears and Timberlake got to know more about each other while in a boot camp for the entertainment industry alongside other stars, including Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Tony Lucca and Keri Russell. She found herself connected to the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer.
"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me," she wrote. "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."
Justin Timberlake Cheated on Her
After the revelation about her pregnancy and abortion, TMZ released another excerpt from The Woman in Me disclosing that the "Like I Love You" singer cheated on Spears with an unnamed celebrity. She wrote that she did not want to name the "other woman" because she has a family now.
The Story Behind the Snake at the MTV VMAs
During the MTV Video Music Awards 2001, Spears left everyone shocked — and worried everyone at the same time — when she performed "I'm a Slave 4 U" while holding a giant yellow Burmese python named Banana. In her memoir, she recalled the terrifying moment she had to perform while the reptile was wrapped around her shoulders.
"The plan was for me to sing 'I'm a Slave 4 U,' and we decided I would use a snake as a prop," the singer recalled. "It's become an iconic moment in VMAs history, but it was even more terrifying than it appeared. All I knew was to look down, because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me."
'The Notebook' Creators Almost Cast Her
The Princess of Pop almost reunited with Gosling in the hit film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book The Notebook. Although she did not score the role, she got the chance to focus on working on her album In the Zone.
"The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it," she went on.
Britney Spears Revealed Her Big Screen Debut Experience
Spears officially debuted as an actress in the drama Crossroads, but it was not an easy path for her as she reportedly found it hard to differentiate her persona and character in the flick.
"My problem wasn't with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind," she continued. "I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they're usually aware of the fact that they're doing it. But I didn't have any separation at all."
She Had a Drink With Lynne Spears When She Was in Eighth Grade
Britney's memoir also looked back at her relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, and the time they drank together when she was just a teenager.
"For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris," she said. "We called our cocktails' toddies.'"
Jamie Spears Repeatedly Told Her She Looked Fat
Britney's father, Jamie Spears, allegedly body-shamed her repeatedly when she was younger by making comments about her weight.
"If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father," the "If U Seek Amy" singer said. "He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."
She also started blaming her father after losing the creative spark she used to have for dancing and singing.
Britney Spears Admitted to Feeling Like a Childlike Robot Amid the Conservatorship
The "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker wrote in her book how Jamie's treatment toward her made her feel like she was a robot through the conservatorship. She also reportedly felt that the program "stripped" her of her womanhood.
"If they'd let me live my life, I know I would've followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out," she writes in the book. "Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick."
Britney was officially "freed" from the conservatorship in November 2021 after asking the court to suspend her father.
Why Did Britney Spears Shave Her Head?
Before her conservatorship started, Britney went through a difficult phase in her life, especially after a public breakdown following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. She then shaved her hair as a sign of pushing back amid the media scrutiny.
However, she was not allowed to keep that look when the conservatorship started in 2008.
"Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over," she wrote. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."