Britney Spears Claims She Had an Abortion During Relationship With Ex Justin Timberlake: He 'Wasn't Happy'
Britney Spears is not holding back in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases on Tuesday, October 24, and she even claims she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake back in the day.
In the juicy tome, the 41-year-old claims her pregnancy was a "surprise" but not a "tragedy."
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, October 17.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
The former flames started dating in 1999 but split in 2002. Timberlake, 42, later told Barbara Walters the pop star cheated on him, but she never confirmed or denied the allegations.
As OK! previously reported, the "Cry Me a River" crooner is nervous about what Spears will say.
"Justin’s not going to be happy," a source told Us Weekly, noting Spears "goes after him hard."
In 2021, the documentary called Framing Britney Spears was released, which showed the cracks in their romance, especially since the dad-of-two didn't handle the breakup in the right way.
He later issued an apology about the "Toxic" songstress.
"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he stated. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
"As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again," Timberlake continued. "I can do better and I will do better."