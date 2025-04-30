Bringing Sexy Back? Travis Kelce Steals the Show From Justin Timberlake With Sensual Dance Moves on Golf Course
It looks like Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake are the perfect duo!
In a new video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 30, the singer, 44, showed off his moves alongside the athlete, 35, while they were on the golf course.
"We are just @killatrav‘s backup dancers now," the "Mirrors" crooner captioned the fun clip.
Of course, people were elated to see the duo together.
One person wrote, "I want to hang out with you guys!!" while another said, "Travis with the cute dad moves! ❤️."
A third person referred to Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, writing, "@killatrav is a certified backup dancer after the Eras Tour 😍😂🔥."
Kelce himself wrote, "The vibes were unmatched!!"
Kelce and Timberlake were seen hanging out in Las Vegas alongside the former's brother, Jason Kelce.
While on the April 30 episode of the siblings' podcast, "New Heights," he said it was Jason's "first time out of the house" in a "long time" as he and wife Kylie Kelce welcomed baby No. 4 last month.
“There's something about Las Vegas,” Travis said. “It's just, you know, it's kinda where I feel at home.”
The brothers came to Sin City for Justin's 8AM Golf Invitational.
“Dude, so much fun,” Travis elaborated. “You got thrown into a group with two of my favorite human beings on the face of this earth, Chandler Parsons and Blake Griffin. And I was with another one of my favorite people on this earth, [comedian] Andrew Santino.”
“My first putt, I think, was, like, a 10-foot putt that I put legitimately five feet [away] to the point that everyone audibly laughed behind me,” Jason said about his golf game.
He added, “Like, somebody legitimately said, ‘That can't be serious.’ It was like it was straight from Happy Gilmore. Like, I hit it, and I was like, oh, no. That thing is going nowhere.”
The brothers also seemed to have a great time during karaoke night.
“The first 10-15, maybe even 20 seconds, you guys were far the most entertaining crew up there,” the Chiefs tight end recalled. “And then out of nowhere, it was just like a scream-off.”