Travis Kelce Made Sure Not to 'Drop' Taylor Swift When He Acted as Her Backup Dancer Onstage During Eras Tour: 'The Golden Rule'

Jul. 3 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce had a ball when he acted as one of girlfriend Taylor Swift's backup dancers at her June 23 concert.

The athlete shared how the cameo came to be during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, admitting it was his idea to get on stage.

travis kelce not drop taylor swift backup dancers onstage
Source: @SwiftNYC/x

Travis Kelce came onstage during Taylor Swift's June 23 concert.

During the London performance, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, joined two of her dancers in a suit and top hat for the bit that occurs before the Grammy winner, 34, performs "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Since Swift falls to the floor at the end of the song prior, Kelce stepped in for the dancer who usually comes over, picks her up and places her on a couch.

travis kelce not drop taylor swift backup dancers onstage
Source: @icourtneycries/x

The athlete said he had 'a blast' at the show.

"Listen, the one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this d--- couch,'” the football player said of what he was thinking about at the time. "The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"

Kelce admitted he had fun hamming it up onstage, where he pretended to fix her makeup and help revive Swift so she can go on with the show.

taylor swift travis kelce
Source: mega

Kelce has attended 10 of Swift's Eras Tour concerts.

"It was a blast, I had so much fun. It was an honor being on stage, obviously, with Taylor, but even Kam and Jan, knowing Kam’s brother Kalen Saunders, we played together in KC, won two Super Bowls together. … [He’s] one of my all-time favorite teammates, so to be able to rock the field with him and now rock the stage with his brother, you already know … it was an absolute blast," the tight end raved.

Originally, Kelce had the idea to ride one of the bicycles around during the 1989 set, to which the blonde beauty responded to him, "‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?'"

travis kelce taylor swift
Source: mega

The couple started dating over the summer of 2023.

"I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in," he said, possibly referencing how in real life, he swept her off her feet after she was feeling heartbroken by her split from Matty Healy, 35.

The Ohio native also explained that the bike idea was nixed just in case he "ran into somebody."

"You can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, she’s the best to do it," Kelce concluded. "Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, might not be the last time."

