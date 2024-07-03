Travis Kelce Made Sure Not to 'Drop' Taylor Swift When He Acted as Her Backup Dancer Onstage During Eras Tour: 'The Golden Rule'
Travis Kelce had a ball when he acted as one of girlfriend Taylor Swift's backup dancers at her June 23 concert.
The athlete shared how the cameo came to be during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, admitting it was his idea to get on stage.
During the London performance, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, joined two of her dancers in a suit and top hat for the bit that occurs before the Grammy winner, 34, performs "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
Since Swift falls to the floor at the end of the song prior, Kelce stepped in for the dancer who usually comes over, picks her up and places her on a couch.
"Listen, the one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this d--- couch,'” the football player said of what he was thinking about at the time. "The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"
Kelce admitted he had fun hamming it up onstage, where he pretended to fix her makeup and help revive Swift so she can go on with the show.
"It was a blast, I had so much fun. It was an honor being on stage, obviously, with Taylor, but even Kam and Jan, knowing Kam’s brother Kalen Saunders, we played together in KC, won two Super Bowls together. … [He’s] one of my all-time favorite teammates, so to be able to rock the field with him and now rock the stage with his brother, you already know … it was an absolute blast," the tight end raved.
- Nikki Glaser's Mom Apologizes After Calling Julia Roberts 'So Gross' for Her Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce
- Niecy Nash-Betts Was 'Pleasantly Surprised' by Travis Kelce's Acting Skills Ahead of Athlete's Guest-Starring Role in 'Grotesquerie'
- Taylor Swift Lights Up When Boyfriend Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance at Her Dublin Concert: Watch the Cute Moment
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Originally, Kelce had the idea to ride one of the bicycles around during the 1989 set, to which the blonde beauty responded to him, "‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?'"
"I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in," he said, possibly referencing how in real life, he swept her off her feet after she was feeling heartbroken by her split from Matty Healy, 35.
The Ohio native also explained that the bike idea was nixed just in case he "ran into somebody."
"You can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, she’s the best to do it," Kelce concluded. "Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, might not be the last time."