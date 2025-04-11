or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'So Happy' for Jason and Kylie After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and a picture of Jason Kelce with daughter Finnley
Source: mega;@kykelce/instagram

A source said Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce are excited for Jason Kelce and wife Kylie's new bundle of joy.

By:

April 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jason and Kylie Kelce's loved ones are over the moon for the couple after the latter gave birth to their fourth daughter, Finnley, on March 30.

In particular, a source noted Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, "are so happy" for the new family-of-six.

Source: @kykelce/instagram

Kylie and Jason Kelce welcomed their fourth child on March 30.

The insider told a news outlet that the Grammy winner, 35, "knows starting a family is huge for Travis," claiming it's "one of the things she loves about him."

Now that the retired NFL player, 37, and his wife, 33, have four tots all aged 5 of under, "Jason and Kylie both feel their family is complete. Never say never, though!" the source teased.

Source: mega

A source said Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift are overjoyed for the parents-of-four.

Travis was able to meet the newest family member, who will go by "Finn," on the Wednesday, April 2, episode of the siblings' "New Heights" podcast.

"Hey, little muffin. Look at you. Just hanging out with mom?" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, asked Kylie brought the infant onscreen. "You just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you. You happy to be out?"

taylor swift travis kelce so happy jason kylie welcoming baby
Source: @kykelce/instagram

Travis called his newest niece a 'little muffin.'

Travis Kelce

In February, Kylie addressed viral rumors and explained why she didn't meet her brother-in-law's girlfriend until several months after the A-list couple made their romance public in September 2023.

"People are deeply disturbed by this," the mom-of-four acknowledged of meeting Taylor in January 2024. "There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

"It was funny to me because I kept saying to people, 'I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jase and I were dating,'" she recalled, adding the superstar was also "busy" on her worldwide Eras Tour.

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host also clarified a story that made it seem like he "refused" to eat Taylor's home-cooked meal out of spite.

Source: @brittanylynne/instagram

The singer and Kylie first met in January 2024.

"The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy [by Taylor] were not because I refused to eat them, but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested if I consume anything other than crackers, it might be seen again, if you catch my drift," she explained of being pregnant and nauseous at the time.

"Just to set the record straight, the weekend I was unable to stomach the dinner, the home-cooked meal, I did get a chance to try, I believe they were funfetti pancakes," Kylie shared of the vocalist's cooking. "They hit, they were so good! Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very, very good."

Life & Style reported on Taylor and Travis being happy for Jason and Kylie becoming parents again.

