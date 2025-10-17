Justin Trudeau Meets Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy as Alleged Couple Takes Next Big Step: He 'Fit Right In'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance seems to be more than just a teenage dream. According to insiders, the former Canadian prime minister, 53, recently met the pop star's daughter, Daisy, 5. Perry, 40, brought her alleged boyfriend to her Santa Barbara home just a few days after cozying up to him on a yacht.

"It wasn’t a grand production," one source told Rob Shuter's Substack. "It just happened naturally — and that’s what made it so special." Trudeau wore jeans and sneakers for a casual afternoon with the mother-daughter duo and "fit right in." "He’s amazing with kids. You could tell he’s a dad — gentle, funny, totally at ease," another insider gushed.

This family interaction was a big step for Perry, who is reportedly very cautious of who she brings into her daughter's life. "Katy doesn’t let just anyone meet Daisy," a friend of the musician noted. "It shows she trusts him." Trudeau — who shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire — is good with kids, and his meeting with the 5-year-old was no different. "He didn’t try too hard — he just belonged," the source said. "They’re in that perfect stage now — calm, grounded, and real. Meeting Daisy sealed it."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romantic Outings

The stars were recently photographed hugging and making out on Perry's 78-foot yacht. Papparazzi photos showed Trudeau placing his hand on his woman's backside while pulling her in close on the Caravelle in California. Although the "Firework" singer has been busy on her Lifetimes Tour, she still makes time for her new man. "They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source spilled. The insider added, "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him. Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her." Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July, enjoying an intimate dinner in Montréal. That same week, the 53-year-old cheered her on from the crowd at her concert in Canada.

Katy Perry Splits From Orlando Bloom

