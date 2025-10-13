Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are 'Always FaceTiming' as Romance Heats Up: They're 'Constantly in Contact'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making time for their romance amid their busy schedules.
According to insiders, the alleged couple has constantly been in communication while the pop star, 40, performs on her Lifetimes Tour.
Perry is reportedly "flattered" by her new beau, who entered her life just three months after her breakup from Orlando Bloom.
"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source spilled.
The former prime minister of Canada, 53, is allegedly surprised that the "Firework" singer is reciprocating romantic interest.
"He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him," the insider claimed. "Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Get Handsy on a Yacht
Last week, the duo was photographed getting cozy aboard the musician's 78-foot yacht. Trudeau was shirtless and placed a hand on Perry's backside as he held her in a tight embrace. One image showed the politician making out with the award-winning artist on the Caravelle in California.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Allegedly Start Dating?
Romance rumors first sparked between Perry and Trudeau in July, when they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Le Violon in Montréal. Just days later, he cheered on his alleged girlfriend from the audience at her concert in Canada.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Shocking Separation
Perry separated from her fiancé, Bloom, in July after nine years together. They got engaged in February 2019 but never married.
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," reps for the exes shared on July 3. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy, 5] with love, stability, and mutual respect."
On July 1, another source dished that the former lovebirds were struggling "on an island of stress" in the months leading up to their breakup.
"Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years," the insider said. "[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."