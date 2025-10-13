Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are 'Always FaceTiming' as Romance Heats Up: They're 'Constantly in Contact'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making time for their romance amid their busy schedules. According to insiders, the alleged couple has constantly been in communication while the pop star, 40, performs on her Lifetimes Tour. Perry is reportedly "flattered" by her new beau, who entered her life just three months after her breakup from Orlando Bloom.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source spilled. The former prime minister of Canada, 53, is allegedly surprised that the "Firework" singer is reciprocating romantic interest. "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him," the insider claimed. "Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Get Handsy on a Yacht

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy Perry.

Last week, the duo was photographed getting cozy aboard the musician's 78-foot yacht. Trudeau was shirtless and placed a hand on Perry's backside as he held her in a tight embrace. One image showed the politician making out with the award-winning artist on the Caravelle in California.

When Did Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Allegedly Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour concludes in December.

Romance rumors first sparked between Perry and Trudeau in July, when they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Le Violon in Montréal. Just days later, he cheered on his alleged girlfriend from the audience at her concert in Canada.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Shocking Separation

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.