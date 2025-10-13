or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Katy Perry
OK LogoCOUPLES

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are 'Always FaceTiming' as Romance Heats Up: They're 'Constantly in Contact'

Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are putting in effort to further develop their relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making time for their romance amid their busy schedules.

According to insiders, the alleged couple has constantly been in communication while the pop star, 40, performs on her Lifetimes Tour.

Perry is reportedly "flattered" by her new beau, who entered her life just three months after her breakup from Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Katy Perry split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source spilled.

The former prime minister of Canada, 53, is allegedly surprised that the "Firework" singer is reciprocating romantic interest.

"He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him," the insider claimed. "Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Get Handsy on a Yacht

Image of Justin Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy Perry.

Last week, the duo was photographed getting cozy aboard the musician's 78-foot yacht. Trudeau was shirtless and placed a hand on Perry's backside as he held her in a tight embrace. One image showed the politician making out with the award-winning artist on the Caravelle in California.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Allegedly Start Dating?

Image of Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour concludes in December.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour concludes in December.

Romance rumors first sparked between Perry and Trudeau in July, when they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Le Violon in Montréal. Just days later, he cheered on his alleged girlfriend from the audience at her concert in Canada.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Shocking Separation

Image of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.

Perry separated from her fiancé, Bloom, in July after nine years together. They got engaged in February 2019 but never married.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," reps for the exes shared on July 3. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy, 5] with love, stability, and mutual respect."

On July 1, another source dished that the former lovebirds were struggling "on an island of stress" in the months leading up to their breakup.

"Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years," the insider said. "[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.