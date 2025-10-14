or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
jenna bush hager
ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Floored Justin Trudeau Wore Jeans on a Yacht With Katy Perry

Photo of Katy Perry, Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager couldn't hold back her strong opinions about Justin Trudeau's boat attire with Katy Perry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager is eager to give style advice to Justin Trudeau.

During the Tuesday, October 14, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, critiqued the former Canadian prime minister for wearing a "Canadian tuxedo" while cozying up to Katy Perry on a yacht.

As images flashed on the screen of Perry and Trudeau getting handsy on the boat, Bush Hager was solely focused on the politician's outfit.

Image of Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Matt Rogers guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"There is a budding romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau...they were canoodling," she noticed, before she caught a glimpse of a shirtless Trudeau's pants.

"Katy was in her bathing suit...wait, Justin was in jeans?" Bush Hager exclaimed, her mouth agape. "Go back to that photo!"

Image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed kissing on a yacht.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed kissing on a yacht.

"I respect that. That's very Canadian. It's like, when you are not willing to eschew your denim for anything," guest co-host Matt Rogers quipped. "It's like, 'I will be Canadian in St. Tropez. I will wear whatever you want me to Katy Perry, my new girlfriend, my beloved. But no, I'm rocking the tuxedo of my hometown, the Canadian tuxedo.'"

"He never took off the Canadian tuxedo!" the media personality added, still in shock.

Rogers declared how wearing jeans on a yacht is a "hot look."

"I've never worn jeans on a yacht," Bush Hager shrugged.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Image of Justin Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy Perry.

The media personality went on to explain how Perry split from fiancé Orlando Bloom in July after nine years together. They got engaged in February 2019 but never tied the knot.

"I'm in support of this," Rogers said, while Bush Hager agreed. "If you can get on a yacht, get on a yacht and spread the love."

"In jeans and a bathing suit," the mom-of-three concluded.

In the photos in question, Trudeau placed a hand on Perry's butt, and the alleged couple even shared a smooch while aboard the Caravelle in California.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Budding Relationship

Image of Katy Perry called off her engagement to Orlando Bloom this summer.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry called off her engagement to Orlando Bloom this summer.

Things are heating up between Perry and Trudeau, even though they have been spending time apart recently.

"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," a source dished.

The insider continued, "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him. Whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

Dating rumors first sparked between the duo in July, when they were spotted at dinner at Le Violon in Montréal. A few days later, Trudeau was photographed in the audience at the "Firework" singer's Lifetimes Tour in Canada.

