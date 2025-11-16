Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Grégoire Addresses His Relationship With Katy Perry

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire responded to his current relationship with Katy Perry in an eye-opening new interview. Grégoire, who split from the former Canadian prime minister, 53, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, revealed on an episode of the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast how she feels about his PDA-filled courtship with the pop star, 41.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Grégoire Says Seeing Your Ex Date Someone New Is 'Normal'

Source: Arlene Is Alone podcast/YouTube Sophie Grégoire on a recent episode of 'Arlene is Alone.'

Grégoire, 50, noted how it's nothing out of the ordinary for people to move on after they break up. “We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," she told podcast host Arlene Dickinson. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans," the Canadian TV presenter added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The prime minister and the TV presenter married in 2005 but split in 2023.

She stated: "What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision." “Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No. Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction," Grégoire went on. “I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad. And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's Romance Went Public in July

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau shares three children with Sophie Grégoire.

Of her new dynamic with politician, she explained how they are focusing on coparenting their three children, Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. “We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she said. “You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths.” Trudeau and Perry made their relationship public in July after her separation from Orlando Bloom.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been trying to keep their romance as private as possible.