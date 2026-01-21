Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Can't Stop Flirting in Adorable Moment During Switzerland Event: Watch
Jan. 21 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Katy Perry couldn’t hold back from flirting with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in public.
The singer, 41, was caught winking at her man while supporting him at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, January 20.
Perry stood in The Female Quotient lounge to cheer on Trudeau, 54, during his speaking arrangement.
The former Canadian Prime Minister was all smiles on stage with his microphone when he caught a glimpse of his woman. The musician, dressed in a fur coat with large hoop earrings, was situated at the back of the room and gave her boyfriend a subtle hint of her affection.
“Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, joined us in the FQ Lounge at #WEF26,” The Female Quotient captioned an Instagram Reel of the sweet moment. “Katy was supporting Justin as he and Katie Telford, his former Chief of Staff, reminded us that it’s not enough to just notice a lack of women and diversity in the room; we have to design systems that actually bring women and under‑represented voices forward and give them space to lead. That’s why spaces like The FQ Lounge in #Davos make a difference.”
The company added, “The room was packed, the energy was high and Katy kept it low-key, cheering them on. A reminder that showing up matters 😉.”
Social media users were not amused by Perry’s appearance at the event.
“Reminder that in a world full of wonderful women, Katy is not one of them,” one person raged, while another critiqued, “Katy Perry doesn’t feel like someone who uplifts other women 🧐.”
Others, however, praised the couple’s PDA.
“The videographer who caught this exchange between Trudeau and Katy Perry deserves a raise 🙌🏽,” one fan wrote.
Another user added, “They are so sweet together, Katy is the best.”
Some claimed that Trudeau’s collaboration with The Female Quotient was inappropriate, writing, “While he talks the talk, he actually fired two women in his administration because they stood up to him and wouldn’t do unethical things he asked them to do.”
When Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Start Dating?
Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked in July 2025 when they were photographed enjoying a private dinner in Montréal, Canada. That same week, he was spotted in the audience at the “Firework” singer’s concert. In December 2025, they went Instagram official with an adorable selfie from their trip to Japan.
Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom Last Year
The award-winning artist ended her nine-year relationship with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom last July.
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," reps for the exes shared on July 3, 2025. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."