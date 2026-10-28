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Justine Lupe Reveals Her Husband Has Only Cooked for Her 3 Times During Their Marriage as Dax Shepard Reacts to Surprising Confession

Image of Justine Lupe revealed Tyson Mason rarely cooks for her.
Source: MEGA

Justine Lupe revealed Tyson Mason rarely cooks for her.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

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Justine Lupe revealed that her husband, Tyson Mason, has cooked for her just three times throughout their relationship.

The Nobody Wants This star made the hilarious confession during a recent appearance on "Armchair Expert" alongside costars Adam Brody, Kristen Bell and Timothy Simons, as the cast promoted the Netflix show's third season.

During the conversation, host Dax Shepard asked the group to share the most frustrating habits they've discovered about a partner after moving in together, prompting Lupe to call out her husband's lack of cooking skills.

"That's my grievance with him is, like, the non-cooking…in the time that we've been together, I think — I actually know — he's cooked me three meals. And one of them was a rice cake with almond butter and blueberries and honey," she recalled with a laugh.

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Dax Shepard Reacts to Mason's Unimpressive Snack

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Image of Dax Shepard mocked Mason's disappointing meal after Lupe shared her story.
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard mocked Mason's disappointing meal after Lupe shared her story.

The timing made the gesture even more unforgettable, given that Lupe was actually pregnant when the snack was served.

Recalling her utter disbelief while managing pregnancy cravings, she shared how completely underwhelmed she felt by his effort.

"That’s not a meal," she thought to herself before candidly admitting on the podcast, "I was pregnant; I was like, 'This is so disappointing.'"

The absurdity of the situation wasn't lost on Shepard.

"That’s how s----- he is that you would remember that," Shepard teased.

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Tyson Mason Expresses Love Through Thoughtful Gestures

Image of Mason compensates for poor cooking by preparing nightly baths.
Source: @MEJUSTINELUPE/INSTAGRAM

Mason compensates for poor cooking by preparing nightly baths.

Despite his kitchen shortcomings, Mason makes up for it through other acts of devotion.

Speaking with Us Weekly in January 2025 about how her partner shows love, Lupe praised his daily attentiveness.

“I think it's like the day-to-day little things that he does. Like, for instance, he makes me a bath every night and puts out candles and some water with electrolytes and ice. Just little things where he's just trying to make my day a little nicer. It adds up, and he's just an amazing partner," she said.

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Lupe Has Her Own Messy Habits

Image of Lupe confessed to leaving open cabinets and misplacing household items.
Source: MEGA

Lupe confessed to leaving open cabinets and misplacing household items.

Domestic friction goes both ways, as Lupe admitted to having her own habits that test her husband’s organized nature.

"I leave doors open. Like every cabinet door, I leave open. I leave the tops off of everything. And that drives him crazy. And then the last one is that I like so often I'm doing things, and as I'm doing them I'm in autopilot and so my head is like on a different planet and I'm just doing things," she revealed on the podcast.

Peanut Butter Ruined Their Engagement Surprise

Image of Lupe accidentally ruined Mason's engagement plan with peanut butter.
Source: MEGA

Lupe accidentally ruined Mason's engagement plan with peanut butter.

That absent-mindedness even managed to crash their romantic proposal story.

The couple, who tied the knot in early 2025 with their baby daughter, Ellis, present, shared how peanut butter ruined her husband's plan.

"I have this story. He got me an engagement ring. I knew he was going to propose to me. I found it. And one day he came up to me, and he was like, 'You found my engagement ring.' And I was like, 'No, I didn't.' And he was like, 'Yes, you did.' And I was like, 'No, I didn't.' He was like, 'Yes, you did. I know you did.' I was like, 'How did you know?' And he was like, 'Because I opened up the box and there was peanut butter all over the place,'" she recalled as she laughed at the moment.

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