NEWS Justine Skye's Cleavage and Butt Spill Out of Her Clothes in Jaw-Dropping New Photos Source: @justineskye/Instagram Justine Skye bared it all in her latest Instagram post.

Justine Skye left her 4.3 million Instagram follower's jaws on the floor after sharing smoking hot photos to the social media app. On Tuesday, January 14, the R&B singer, 29, dropped several scandalous snaps — including one exposing her cleavage and another putting her butt on full display.

Source: @justineskye/Instagram The R&B singer flaunted her cleavage in a workout outfit.

"🤷🏾‍♀️," Skye simply captioned the stunning post, which also featured a few funny memes. One of the alluring images showcased Skye's underwear and butt cheeks popping out of a pair of jeans.

Source: @justineskye/Instagram Justine Skye pulled down her jeans to expose her butt and underwear.

In the comments section of the post — which was 'liked' by her good friend Hailey Bieber — fans thanked her for "blessing" their Instagram feeds. Skye also shared a cleavage-baring snap to her Instagram Story of herself wearing the same sports bra, pulled-up long-sleeved top and curve-hugging leggings she sported in her initial post on Tuesday.

Source: @justineskye/Instagram Justine Skye's flawless features could be seen via her Instagram Story.

The "Collide" singer has never been afraid to flaunt her features and be her true self — no matter what haters have to say. In 2021, Skye opened up about how she handles the public's opinions of her during an interview promoting her second album, Space and Time.

When asked if she was apprehensive about releasing the "personal" project, the stunning celebrity declared: "No, I wasn't nervous at all. I feel like I'm at a point in my life now, especially at an age now, where I don't have any restrictions. I don't have anything limiting me. When I first got signed, I was 17 and at that point in time, it was like, 'You're too young to talk about these things, or you're too young to feel this way.' Whereas today, a 17-year-old can write whatever the h--- they want." Regarding her comments sections and feedback she receives about her music and career in general, Skye admitted: "I think it's kind of bizarre to a certain extent when they say, 'Don't look.' I have to! I absolutely have to."

Source: @justineskye/Instagram Justine Skye rose to fame via the app Tumblr before making it in the music industry.

"That's your main source of interacting with your supporters, with your listeners, with your fans — that's how you communicate with them. You just have to sift through any negativity and find the people who are on your team," she explained. Skye additionally addressed her rise to fame on the app Tumblr before she signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 19.