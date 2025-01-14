Justine Skye's Cleavage and Butt Spill Out of Her Clothes in Jaw-Dropping New Photos
Justine Skye left her 4.3 million Instagram follower's jaws on the floor after sharing smoking hot photos to the social media app.
On Tuesday, January 14, the R&B singer, 29, dropped several scandalous snaps — including one exposing her cleavage and another putting her butt on full display.
"🤷🏾♀️," Skye simply captioned the stunning post, which also featured a few funny memes.
One of the alluring images showcased Skye's underwear and butt cheeks popping out of a pair of jeans.
In the comments section of the post — which was 'liked' by her good friend Hailey Bieber — fans thanked her for "blessing" their Instagram feeds.
Skye also shared a cleavage-baring snap to her Instagram Story of herself wearing the same sports bra, pulled-up long-sleeved top and curve-hugging leggings she sported in her initial post on Tuesday.
- 'It Was A Very Toxic Environment': Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Deleted Twitter, Admits 'Thought' Of Opening App Makes Her Want To 'Throw Up'
- Bottoms Up! Bella Thorne Leaves Little To The Imagination In Teeny String Bikini
- Kesha, 37, Shares Sultry Topless Photo After Wearing Daring Leather Ensemble at Spotify Event
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Collide" singer has never been afraid to flaunt her features and be her true self — no matter what haters have to say.
In 2021, Skye opened up about how she handles the public's opinions of her during an interview promoting her second album, Space and Time.
When asked if she was apprehensive about releasing the "personal" project, the stunning celebrity declared: "No, I wasn't nervous at all. I feel like I'm at a point in my life now, especially at an age now, where I don't have any restrictions. I don't have anything limiting me. When I first got signed, I was 17 and at that point in time, it was like, 'You're too young to talk about these things, or you're too young to feel this way.' Whereas today, a 17-year-old can write whatever the h--- they want."
Regarding her comments sections and feedback she receives about her music and career in general, Skye admitted: "I think it's kind of bizarre to a certain extent when they say, 'Don't look.' I have to! I absolutely have to."
"That's your main source of interacting with your supporters, with your listeners, with your fans — that's how you communicate with them. You just have to sift through any negativity and find the people who are on your team," she explained.
Skye additionally addressed her rise to fame on the app Tumblr before she signed with Atlantic Records at the age of 19.
"For me personally, when I was on Tumblr, I obviously was just a girl — I was a girl on Tumblr. I didn't really consider myself Justine Skye," she confessed. "I was just literally a normal Tumblr girl who happened to have more followers than the average Tumblr user."
Skye continued: "There was no censorship of anything that I did. It was simply, 'This is what I think. This is how I feel. This is what I'm talking about.' But when I got signed and when I got more into the industry, and had to undergo media training, I realized, 'Oh, I have to be proper. The things that I say can affect my life and career.' I guess when I started out I had some fear that I had to be this person that I didn't know — not that anyone specifically told me to be that person — but I thought, 'Well, I want to be great, so I have to censor everything. I have to listen, I have to do this.'"