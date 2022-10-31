Justine Skye Admits She Learns 'Something New' From Her Friends Every Day: 'We Love To Spend Time Together'

Justine Skye has a close-knit group of friends — including Kendall Jenner — who inspire her in different ways.

"We learn something new from each other every day and just from being in the industry as well," the 27-year-old exclusively tells OK! while at the Give the Gift of Marshalls and T.J.Maxx event in New York City. "Amongst my friend group I admire everyone's fashion sense, so I take bits and pieces from each of my friends and then I incorporate it into my own outfit, too."