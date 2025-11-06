Justine Skye Ditches Her Top During BFF Kendall Jenner's Glam Beach Birthday Bash: Photos

The “Twisted Fantasy” singer, 30, paused for a topless beach selfie in photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 5. Skye looked effortlessly glamorous, flaunting a sun-kissed glow and minimal gold jewelry in the snap.

Justine Skye dared to bare it all while celebrating her BFF Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday.

“Some of the best <3,” she captioned the photo series, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at Jenner’s 30th birthday festivities. The series of shots captured a range of fun moments, from a beach barbecue and nights out to a golden balloon arch spelling out, “Happy Birthday Kendall.”

“Obsessed with you,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Justine's post, while another added, “An island babe! 😍.”

The birthday girl shared racy pictures of her own in honor of her special day, including a photo of herself completely naked while sitting on the beach.

Another shot captured the reality TV alum lying on a hammock topless, as she used a book by Lucille Clifton to cover her bare chest.

Elsewhere in the photos, the model stripped down to green bikini bottoms, using only sand clumps to cover her nipples. A separate snap pictured the Hulu star with wet hair as she showed off a skimpy black bikini and looked out at the ocean.