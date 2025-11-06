or
Justine Skye Ditches Her Top During BFF Kendall Jenner's Glam Beach Birthday Bash: Photos

Source: MEGA; @justineskye/Instagram

Singer Justine Skye paused for a sultry topless beach selfie while celebrating her bestie Kendall Jenner's glamorous 30th birthday.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Justine Skye dared to bare it all while celebrating her BFF Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday.

The “Twisted Fantasy” singer, 30, paused for a topless beach selfie in photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 5. Skye looked effortlessly glamorous, flaunting a sun-kissed glow and minimal gold jewelry in the snap.

Justine Skye Bared It All

Source: @justineskye/Instagram

Justine Skye paused for a sultry selfie while topless on the beach.

“Some of the best <3,” she captioned the photo series, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at Jenner’s 30th birthday festivities. The series of shots captured a range of fun moments, from a beach barbecue and nights out to a golden balloon arch spelling out, “Happy Birthday Kendall.”

Kendall's Birthday Guest List Was Star-Studded

Source: @justineskye/Instagram

Justine Skye shared several photos from Kendall Jenner's birthday bash.

Other famous faces in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

“Obsessed with you,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Justine's post, while another added, “An island babe! 😍.”

“The sexiest looks,” a third added.

Kendall Jenner Shared Her Own Sultry Birthday Photos

Source: @kendaljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her figure in new birthday photos.

The birthday girl shared racy pictures of her own in honor of her special day, including a photo of herself completely naked while sitting on the beach.

Another shot captured the reality TV alum lying on a hammock topless, as she used a book by Lucille Clifton to cover her bare chest.

Elsewhere in the photos, the model stripped down to green bikini bottoms, using only sand clumps to cover her nipples. A separate snap pictured the Hulu star with wet hair as she showed off a skimpy black bikini and looked out at the ocean.

Kendall Jenner's Father Was Absent From Festivities

Source: @kendaljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was snubbed by her father, Caitlyn Jenner, on her birthday.

Although most of the model's inner circle was present for the festivities, her father, Caitlyn Jenner, was noticeably missing. The snub came days after the 818 Tequila founder opened up about her estranged relationship with the Olympic athlete.

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," Kendall explained during the October 30 episode of The Kardashians. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."

