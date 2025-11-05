Kendall Jenner Bares It All and Goes Nearly Naked During Wild Milestone 30th Birthday Trip: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner celebrated the big 3-0 in style by marking the milestone on a birthday trip to a tropical island. The supermodel commemorated three decades around the sun on November 5 by dropping a slew of saucy bikini pics and even posing topless in several on Instagram. She captioned the gallery of snaps with a simple coconut emoji and the post comes just two days after she honored her 30th birthday with family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Bares It All on the Beach

Source: @KendallJenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner covered her chest with a book.

In one pic, the Keeping Up the Kardashians star had wet hair and showed off her slim model body in a skimpy black bikini while she looked out into the ocean. One snap showed Jenner lying on a hammock without a shirt and a book by author Lucille Clifton covering her bare chest. In another picturesque shot, the reality star sat naked on the beach sand with a bright iMac-worthy background of the sea in front of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @KendallJenner/Instagram The catwalk queen bared it all on the beach.

Elsewhere in the photo spread, Jenner wore just a green bikini bottom and had sand clumps on top of her nipples. A separate selfie had Jenner taking a photo while wearing a towel and she shielded her assets with her hand. Other snaps had the catwalk queen laughing at dinner with her sister Kylie Jenner, as well as putting on face masks with her friends on her private jet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall's Birthday Bash Guest List

Source: @KendallJenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner and her friends try on face masks on their way to the island.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at the island for the beachy birthday bash on Monday, November 3. Sissy Kim Kardashian posted a few photos from the evening, including one where she smiled next to Jenner in front of a big silver balloon blowup that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall." The 818 Tequila founder wore a brown crop top and long flowing maxi skirt for the event. Aside from Kim, other A-listers attended Jenner's big day, including mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, friend Justine Skye, as well as Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Source: @KendallJenner/Instagram Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared a laugh during the model's birthday trip.