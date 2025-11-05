Kendall Jenner Bares It All and Goes Nearly Naked During Wild Milestone 30th Birthday Trip: Hot Photos
Nov. 5 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner celebrated the big 3-0 in style by marking the milestone on a birthday trip to a tropical island.
The supermodel commemorated three decades around the sun on November 5 by dropping a slew of saucy bikini pics and even posing topless in several on Instagram.
She captioned the gallery of snaps with a simple coconut emoji and the post comes just two days after she honored her 30th birthday with family and friends.
Kendall Jenner Bares It All on the Beach
In one pic, the Keeping Up the Kardashians star had wet hair and showed off her slim model body in a skimpy black bikini while she looked out into the ocean.
One snap showed Jenner lying on a hammock without a shirt and a book by author Lucille Clifton covering her bare chest.
In another picturesque shot, the reality star sat naked on the beach sand with a bright iMac-worthy background of the sea in front of her.
Elsewhere in the photo spread, Jenner wore just a green bikini bottom and had sand clumps on top of her nipples. A separate selfie had Jenner taking a photo while wearing a towel and she shielded her assets with her hand.
Other snaps had the catwalk queen laughing at dinner with her sister Kylie Jenner, as well as putting on face masks with her friends on her private jet.
Kendall's Birthday Bash Guest List
The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at the island for the beachy birthday bash on Monday, November 3. Sissy Kim Kardashian posted a few photos from the evening, including one where she smiled next to Jenner in front of a big silver balloon blowup that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall."
The 818 Tequila founder wore a brown crop top and long flowing maxi skirt for the event.
Aside from Kim, other A-listers attended Jenner's big day, including mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, friend Justine Skye, as well as Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
However, dad Caitlyn Jenner was nowhere to be found as she seemed to have skipped the party after the Victoria's Secret angel discussed her and the former Olympian's differing opinions.
She opened up about her relationship with Caitlyn, 76, during the October 30 episode of the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.
"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way," Kendall noted. "Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship, but sometimes, I get frustrated with her with certain things. We just have completely different views on things. But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely."