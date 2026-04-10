Kacey Musgraves Reveals She Saw 'Crazy' UFOs Flying in a 'Triangle Pattern' During Flight to Tennessee: Watch
April 10 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Kacey Musgraves may have manifested her “space cowboy” persona.
The singer, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Friday, April 10, to reveal she witnessed the “craziest f------ orb UFO experience” during a flight from Fort Worth, Tx., to Nashville, Tenn., with her manager Bobby.
Musgraves noted this isn’t the first time she has seen such a phenomenon, as she has witnessed “many crazy things.”
“Literally, keep looking up. I’ve seen fire burning in the sky, things that I can’t explain,” she insisted.
Kacey Musgraves Saw 3 Orbs During Her Flight
During her most recent experience, she noticed three orbs in the sky before she was about to “lay down and take a nap.”
“I saw these lights that caught my eye that just didn’t look normal,” the “Space Cowboy” artist explained. “I watched them for a minute, and they were definitely trailing each other…they were about 50,000 feet up probably. We watched them for maybe 45 minutes. I have videos. I’m going to post them. It looks like I filmed them on a f------ toaster, but that’s the quality. That’s what we’re working with. I have an iPhone 17. It was hard to focus because they’re far off and it’s nighttime."
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Musgraves pointed out that the orbs she saw were “not moving like any craft we can control.” She said they came and went intermittently, formed triangle patterns and would change their level of brightness, color and size.
“The craziest thing is they followed us from about Little Rock area — that’s when I noticed them — all the way to Nashville. We landed, and Bobby and I were like, ‘Oh my God. This is insane,’” she recalled.
Kacey Musgraves Reveals How Airplane Pilots Reacted to the UFOs
The pilot flying the plane asked the passengers whether they saw “something weird” while in the air.
“Both pilots were laughing and were like, ‘Yeah, we’ve seen these every single night, and all the other pilots are seeing them, too,’” she revealed. “Nobody knows what they are.”
One pilot saw the orbs in New York, while the other witnessed them in Dallas.
“S--- is weird, but here for it. I am open to it. I’m here for it,” she said. “But they were changing direction with us. They were following the plane. Like I said, this is only one of many, many, many very strange, unexplainable things that I have seen. It’s been happening for years. No idea what it is, but is anyone else out there…are y’all seeing stuff? We live in this time where now, we don’t know what’s real."