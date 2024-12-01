'What the F---?': Kacey Musgraves Furious After Fan Aggressively Grabs Her During Florida Concert
One Kacey Musgraves fan needed to “Step Off” at her Tampa, Fla., concert.
During the “Rainbow” singer’s Friday, November 29 show, Musgraves reacted to an audience member aggressively grabbing her in the middle of her set.
“What the f---?’ Musgraves was seen mouthing to the woman, who pulled her arm as she walked through a barricaded pathway. The songstress yanked her arm back from the fan and continued her performance while shaking her head in disbelief.
On Saturday, November 30, Musgraves addressed the strange incident during her show in Hollywood, Fla.
“Last night, this Tampa b----,” the brunette beauty, 36, began. “She kinda ruined it for everybody.”
Musgraves joked: “I thought I was going to have to get real east Texas on her. Take off my earrings. It felt a little bit like when you type your name and birthday into the Florida man thing and then the Tampa girl popped up.”
In response to the clip, supporters fought in the comments section about Musgraves’ reaction to the incident.
“People mad she called her a b---- haven’t known Kacey for long lol she’s sassy I love it," one user penned, while another echoed, “Not a fan of Kacey Musgraves or her music however people being more upset that she called the fan a mean name is crazy if she didn’t put her hands on her this wouldn’t have happened.”
Others defended the woman who touched the Grammy winner, with one stating, "She was a fan and she was excited to see u Kacey," and another added, "This is why I don't go to concerts. These 'celebrities' don't care about their fans, only the money. OK, the Tampa fan crossed a line, but show love, don't call her a b----."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time fans recently took things too far at a concert. In July, Bebe Rexha came after a crowd member who tried to throw something at her during her performance.
During her show in Norway, the star stopped her concert to address the individual and their bad behavior.
“If you hit me with something on stage, I’ll take you for everything you’ve f------- done. Do not f------ play with me right now,” she said onstage. “Out! Get the f--- out.”
Rexha then asked people to point out the person trying to hit her with objects.
“Point to the person. I want to see them," she demanded before yelling, “Out! Get the f--- out! That’s it. It’s done for you.”
The person then tried to climb over the barricade but was stopped by security and escorted out.