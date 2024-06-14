Kacey Musgraves Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Poses Naked for New Project: See the Drool-Worthy Snap
It’s not "Too Good to Be True” — Kacey Musgraves just blessed us with a stripped-down snap!
On Thursday, June 13, the country star nearly broke the internet after taking to her Instagram Story with a stunning photo of her completely naked body.
Musgraves appeared to be preparing for a new project she was shooting, as she was covered in either real mud or makeup while snapping a mirror selfie in a trailer where someone was helping the “Follow Your Arrow” singer get picture-ready for an apparent photoshoot or potential filming of a new music video.
The 35-year old let the picture do the talking and simply smirked with one hand resting on the top of her head.
Musgraves kept herself only slightly covered thanks to a tiny brown heart emoji she pasted over her bottom private part.
After the brunette bombshell uploaded the iconic photo, fans flocked to X (formerly named Twitter) to gush over the award-winning artist.
"D---!!!" one fan exclaimed alongside four fire emojis, as another asked, "soooooo what is this for and when can we see more?" and a third begged: "MOTHER PLEASE EXPLAIN."
This isn't the first time Musgraves ditched her clothing for a career-related reason.
In 2021, Musgraves wore nothing but cowboy boots while performing her hit song "Justified" on Saturday Night Live.
The occasion marked the southern belle's second time taking the stage at the New York-based comedy series, though this time she only covered up her body with a guitar.
- Kacey Musgraves Hilariously Trolls Herself for Forgetting to Remove Hair Clip for 'SNL' Appearance: Photos
- Kacey Musgraves Fans Cannot Get Over Her Striking Resemblance to Kyle Richards at the 2024 Grammys: 'Literally Twins'
- Kacey Musgraves 'Hesitant To Get Engaged' To Beau Cole Schafer After Ruston Kelly Divorce
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, viewers questioned whether Musgraves was actually naked for the performance, however, her rep was quick to confirm her client was, in fact, completely unclad.
"She was nude," her rep told Variety at the time. "Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it's happened on the show."
Musgraves returned to SNL earlier this year, where she hilariously experienced an accidental mishap before appearing on live television.
On the Saturday, March 2, episode of the hit late-night comedy show, Musgraves stepped out in front of the audience with a hair clip still holding back part of her hair — except the accessory was only supposed to be used while getting ready backstage.
"The clip. I forgot to remove the clip," she joked via social media alongside a photo of her greeting Sydney Sweeney during the show.
Musgraves went on to perform both "Deeper Well" and "Too Good to Be True" ahead of the release of her sixth studio album later that same month.