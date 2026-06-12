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'Nepo-Grifters' Kai and Barron Trump Ridiculed as They Launch Competing Energy Drinks: 'I Hope They Both Fail'

Photo of Barron and Kai Trump
Source: MEGA; @drinkaccelerator/Instagram

Barron and Kai Trump have been making business deals.

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June 12 2026, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET

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Is Kai Trump starting a rivalry with uncle Barron Trump?

Not long after the first son unveiled his SOLLOS Yerba Mate energy drink, Kai announced she launched her own flavor with Accelerator Energy.

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Photo of Kai Trump launched a flavor with an energy drink brand around the same time her uncle Barron Trump debuted his beverage line.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram;MEGA

Kai Trump launched a flavor with an energy drink brand around the same time her uncle Barron Trump debuted his beverage line.

"My signature @drinkaccelerator flavor BLUE RAZ SLUSH is officially here 🌀💙✨Taking inspiration from my favorite blue raspberry slushie I loved as a kid… now cleaner, zero sugar, and packed with energy⚡️," the 19-year-old captioned an Instagram post. "So much hard work went into this process to create this flavor and I’m so excited to share it with you!! It’s SOOO good 🙌."

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The Trumps Were Labeled as 'Grifters'

Photo of The 'next generation' of Trumps were labeled as 'grifters.'
Source: MEGA

The 'next generation' of Trumps were labeled as 'grifters.'

Social media users rolled their eyes over the business ventures, with one calling the pair "nepo-grifters."

"The next generation of how to grift," someone else commented, while another declared, "Baby grift before the adult grifting starts."

"I hope they both fail! Who is giving these two very rich trust fund babies their money? Not me!" a third critic penned. "Go ask your parents to buy your after school drinks!"

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Photo of Kai Trump just graduated from high school.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump just graduated from high school.

Kai, who is attending the University of Miami this fall, first signed with Accelerator last year.

"I don't eat a lot of sugar at all just because I kind of get like a little jittery and then I crash. And with Accelerator, there's no sugar. And I don't really get that feeling with energy drinks where you drink it and then like two hours later, you just feel like you're about to fall asleep," she explained of why she teamed up with the brand.

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Barron Trump's Beverages 'Complements Life in the Sunshine State'

Photo of Barron Trump's SOLLOS Yerba Mate energy drink was ridiculed for its high price.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's SOLLOS Yerba Mate energy drink was ridiculed for its high price.

Meanwhile, Barron's brand promotes the Florida "outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle."

The idea for the drink "started in a cabana, with a simple goal: to create a beverage that actually complements life in the Sunshine State," the company explained on their website.

"Most brands launch with four flavors, hoping you'll like one of them," they added of having just one flavor. "We have been obsessing over one flavor until it was flawless."

Social media users criticized the price of the drinks, which sell for $39 for a 12-pack.

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Barron Trump's Other Businesses

Donald Trump Jr. ; Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump founded a a cryptocurrency company together.

The drink line isn't the NYU student's only business venture, as he co-founded World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company, with older brother Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2024. Barron reportedly earned $40 million from the company before taxes.

Forbes estimated Barron's net worth to be $150 million in 2025.

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