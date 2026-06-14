Kai Trump Mocked for 'Lame' Face Off With UFC CEO Dana White on White House Lawn: 'Sit Down’

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump and UFC CEO Dana White stood on the White House lawn on Sunday, June 14, in a faux face off on grandpa Donald Trump's 80th birthday. However, the 19-year-old golfing pro was mocked for the showdown after a clip of the event surfaced on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump and Dana White Squared Off in a Fake Showdown

Dana White faces off with Kai Trump in the UFC White House octagon 😂 pic.twitter.com/SmKtte4Vx5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2026 Source: @ChampRDS/X Kai Trump and Dana White appeared in a new video for the UFC fight on the White House lawn.

The video featured Kai and Dana, 56, getting their dukes up as they pretended to fake fight. The UFC mixed-martial arts event is set to take place on the South Lawn on Sunday evening to commemorate both Donald's birthday, and the 250th anniversary of America's independence. Kai put her fists up and smiled as Dana got very close to her face in what appears to be a promo video for tonight's match. The UFC president stood with a strong stance and had his hands stiffly hanging by his sides.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Bashed Kai Trump's Appearance

Source: MEGA Kai Trump was blasted by fans on social media for her fake showdown with UFC CEO Dana White on June 14.

"He seems like the type of person that would actually hit a little girl," a user slammed on X. "So f------ lame," another person scoffed. "How tf is she almost the same height as that bum?" one asked. "Sit down Kai!! This is a man’s sport. Go cook some finger food or something," a person said. "Dana White facing off with a Trump family member in the cage is weird and unnecessary. The event already has enough storylines without turning it into another political moment. This just feels forced," someone wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA One user called Kai Trump's fake face off 'pathetic.'

Another user rolled their eyes: "They're trying to hype her up so badly." "Pathetic," one simply chimed in, with someone else teasing: "Is he leaning in for a kiss?" White House spokesperson Allison Schuster previously said the boxing match “will be one of the most entertaining nights in American history.”

Article continues below advertisement

The UFC Fight Will Take Place on June 14 on the White House South Lawn

Source: MEGA The White House UFC event will be taking place to celebrate Donald's Trump's 80th birthday on June 14.

"Having this spectacle take place at the people’s house on Flag Day during our nations’ semiquincentennial anniversary is a fitting tribute,” she added in a statement. “This event is a one of one event, incredible event. I love it," Dana then said on June 12 during a hype session at the Lincoln Memorial.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dana White appeared at Friday's UFC press conference at the Lincoln Memorial.