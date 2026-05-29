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Dana White Admits Donald Trump 'Probably' Doesn't 'Need' to Host UFC Fight at White House Amid Security Concerns — 'But It's Happening'

Photo of Dana White and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Dana White admitted the White House UFC event could hurt Donald Trump politically.

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May 29 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

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Dana White is standing by his controversial White House UFC event, even while admitting it could create political headaches for President Donald Trump.

The UFC CEO opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone about the upcoming “UFC Freedom 250” event, scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, and acknowledged that the spectacle may not arrive at the best possible time for the president.

Asked whether Trump “needs” a flashy UFC event amid sliding approval ratings, White gave a surprisingly candid answer.

“Probably not,” White said. “I bet he probably wishes that this wasn’t happening, but it’s happening.”

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A UFC Octagon on the White House Lawn

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Image of Construction crews reportedly began preparing the White House lawn.
Source: MEGA

Construction crews reportedly began preparing the White House lawn.

Trump, who turns 80 on the day of the fight card, has seen his disapproval ratings climb in recent weeks amid criticism over the economy and foreign policy, including backlash tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Still, White made clear that his loyalty to Trump outweighs any political fallout.

“As far as his popularity as a president and his policies, I mean, that stuff goes like this over a four-year term for every president,” White said while gesturing up and down with his hand. “But it doesn’t change my relationship with him as my friend.”

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Critics Call the Event a Gimmick

Image of Joe Rogan reportedly questioned the event publicly.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan reportedly questioned the event publicly.

Construction crews have reportedly begun transforming the White House South Lawn into a UFC venue complete with cranes, grandstands, and an octagon cage situated near Trump’s East Wing ballroom project.

The event, dubbed “UFC Freedom 250,” is expected to cost more than $60 million, with UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings reportedly taking a projected $30 million loss.

White insisted taxpayer money will not fund the show.

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Image of Joe Rogan called the UFC spectacle a political gimmick.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan called the UFC spectacle a political gimmick.

The idea of staging a UFC fight night at the White House has sparked backlash from critics across both politics and sports media, including UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rogan reportedly dismissed the event as a “gimmick,” reflecting broader skepticism about blending a presidential backdrop with combat sports spectacle.

White, however, brushed aside concerns and compared the controversy to challenges he faced keeping the UFC running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is a very rough place, man,” White said. “There’s always bad things going on.”

Dana White Stands by Donald Trump Friendship

Image of Dana White defended his loyalty to Donald Trump despite the backlash.
Source: MEGA

Dana White defended his loyalty to Donald Trump despite the backlash.

“If the president of the United States calls me and needs something from me, you bet your a-- I’m gonna figure out how to help,” White said.

The UFC boss also defended continuing to operate globally despite international conflicts, noting that fighters from countries currently at odds politically still compete together under the UFC banner.

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