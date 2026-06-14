Donald Trump’s White House UFC Fight Becomes $60 Million Legal Spectacle

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President Donald Trump’s White House UFC fight is no longer just a political spectacle. It is now a courtroom drama with portable toilets, federal lawyers and a $60 million price tag. The Justice Department is urging a federal judge to reject a lawsuit seeking to stop UFC Freedom 250, the South Lawn fight card scheduled for June 14 as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations and Trump’s 80th birthday.

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Source: MEGA The Justice Department sought dismissal of the case.

The lawsuit, filed by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two Virginia residents, argues the event was improperly permitted, skipped environmental review and uses public land to financially benefit Trump and his allies. The plaintiffs contend the fight should not qualify for a temporary America 250 rule allowing certain events to bypass usual permitting requirements.

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The Fight Over the Fight

Source: MEGA Construction transformed the South Lawn into a fight venue.

The Trump administration fired back, accusing the plaintiffs of trying to impose their own tastes on the country. "It would be easy enough to simply avert their gazes for the weekend. Instead, they seek to enlist the power of a federal court to impose their idiosyncratic preferences on the rest of the country and ruin an event designed to celebrate the United States of America," the Justice Department wrote. "No one is holding Plaintiffs in a jiu jitsu lock, forcing them to watch UFC Freedom 250 against their will."

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The Most Expensive Cage Match in Washington

Source: MEGA Court filings revealed a $60 million production budget.

According to documents, more than $60 million and tens of thousands of hours of labor have already been spent on the event. The temporary venue includes UFC’s Octagon on the South Lawn, bleacher seating, lighting rigs, broadcast infrastructure and a giant lighting structure called “the Claw.” Since construction began May 20, between 20 and 30 trucks loaded with staging equipment have reportedly been screened each day before entering the secured White House grounds. The build has also required 700 to 900 subcontractors and as many as 494 portable toilets across the White House grounds and nearby Ellipse.

Birthday Party or National Celebration?

Source: MEGA The legal battle intensified before fight night.