Kai Trump Looks Like Mom Vanessa Trump's Twin After New Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation: Photos

Kai Trump's brighter blonde hair color has her followers doing a double take.

The recent high school graduate, 19, took her followers along as she changed her hair color in a video posted via TikTok on Thursday, June 4.

"New hair!" she captioned the video, which opened with her under a heat lamp while her blonde dye processed.

Kai lip-synced the words to Hannah Montana's "You Always Find Your Way Back Home," as the 10-second video transitioned to show off the finished look.

"Don't you know / You can change your hair / You can change your clothes," she sang in the clip. "You can change your mind / That's just the way it goes."

The teen's hair was significantly brighter, which many fans in the comments section quickly likened to her mother, 48.