Kai Trump Looks Like Mom Vanessa Trump's Twin After New Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation: Photos
June 5 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is channeling her mother, Vanessa Trump, after debuting a dramatic blonde hair transformation.
The recent high school graduate, 19, took her followers along as she changed her hair color in a video posted via TikTok on Thursday, June 4.
Kai Trump Debuted New Hair Shade
"New hair!" she captioned the video, which opened with her under a heat lamp while her blonde dye processed.
Kai lip-synced the words to Hannah Montana's "You Always Find Your Way Back Home," as the 10-second video transitioned to show off the finished look.
"Don't you know / You can change your hair / You can change your clothes," she sang in the clip. "You can change your mind / That's just the way it goes."
The teen's hair was significantly brighter, which many fans in the comments section quickly likened to her mother, 48.
Followers Immediately Compared Kai Trump to Her Mom Vanessa Trump
"Kai looks beautiful with blonde hair and she looks so much like her mother," one user wrote, while another added, "You look like your mom now."
"With blonde hair she looks like her mama❤️🥰," a third added. "Not sure if I love the brunette or blonde more."
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Vanessa Trump Announced Shocking Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Kai has been a pillar for her mother, who announced a shocking breast cancer diagnosis last month.
"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the mom-of-five wrote in a post shared via Instagram on May 20.
She revealed that she's recently sought treatment, thanking a medical team for "performing a procedure" on her earlier that week.
Kai Trump Supported Vanessa Trump After Diagnosis Annoucement
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she continued. "Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
Apart from Kai, Vanessa also shares four children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., including Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
Kai supported her mother following the announcement by sharing a sweet tribute, calling her the "strongest" person she knows.