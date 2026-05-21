HEALTH Kai Trump Calls Mom Vanessa the 'Strongest Person I Know' Following Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram; MEGA Kai Trump posted a heartfelt tribute to mom Vanessa, calling her 'the strongest person I know' following her cancer revelation. Lesley Abravanel May 21 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kai Trump showed her support for her mother, Vanessa Trump, after the latter revealed her b----- cancer diagnosis. Kai posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Stories featuring a photo of them together in her cap and gown, captioning it: "Strongest person I know. Love you.” Vanessa, 48, announced on Instagram that she had recently undergone a medical procedure and is working with doctors on a treatment plan. The 19-year-old, who is about to start her first year as a golfer at the University of Miami, commented on her mother's statement directly, adding, "Love you! Strongest person ever.”

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram Family members rallied around the teenager following the devastating news.

Family members rallied around the teenager following the devastating news. Former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump posted a supportive comment, writing: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.” Vanessa thanked her family and followers for their kindness and explicitly asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

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Source: MEGA Vanessa emphasized that she is heavily relying on her family network during this time.

In her own public health update, Vanessa emphasized that she is heavily relying on her family network during this time. She stated: "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me." Vanessa shares five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., including Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. Don Jr. and Vanessa divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. The former couple filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018, which was finalized later that year.

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Source: MEGA Don Jr. is currently engaged to Bettina Anderson.

Don Jr. is currently engaged to Bettina Anderson, whom he is expected to marry soon in an alleged ceremony in the Bahamas over Memorial Day Weekend. Vanessa has been publicly dating golf legend Tiger Woods since early 2025. Tiger has not released a separate public statement regarding Vanessa’s b----- cancer diagnosis, but sources report that he is deeply committed to supporting her as she begins treatment.

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram Tiger Woods recently left rehab.