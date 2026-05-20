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Vanessa Trump Reveals Shock Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Undergoing Procedure Earlier This Week

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, said she's staying 'hopeful' amid her cancer battle.

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May 20 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump revealed she's currently battling cancer.

"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Trump, 48, wrote in a post shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 20.

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Vanessa Trump Revealed Shock Diagnosis

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Photo of Vanessa Trump announced she was 'recently' diagnosed with cancer.
Source: @vanessatrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump announced she was 'recently' diagnosed with cancer.

"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me," she continued. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

The mom-of-five ended her message by thanking her followers for their "kindness and support," adding, "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

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Vanessa Trump Was Showered With Support

Photo of Ivanka Trump was among many who shared their support for Vanessa Trump.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump was among many who shared their support for Vanessa Trump.

Trump's announcement was met with an immediate surge of supportive messages from followers.

"Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama," her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump said, while another fan wrote, "Praying for you. You are so strong and beautiful. ❤️."

"Oh Vanessa - BIG prayers up for you right now!" a third added. "If anyone can beat this, you’re one of the most positive, strong women I know! And surrounded by love! 🤍. Call for anything."

The shocking health diagnosis comes as the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. celebrates her daughter Kai Trump's graduation from high school.

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The Bombshell Diagnosis Comes as Her Daughter Kai Finishes High School

Photo of Kai Trump marked her final day of high school on the same day as her mother Vanessa Trump's cancer announcement.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump marked her final day of high school on the same day as her mother Vanessa Trump's cancer announcement.

The 19-year-old marked the occasion with a TikTok video posted on May 19, reflecting on her "last night before the last day of high school."

"It's crazy how fast time has flown [and] how much I've grown the past four years as a person," she told her followers. "I'm ready for the next chapter. It's a little scary, but I'm ready for it."

Kai announced her commitment to the University of Miami's golf team in 2024.

Vanessa Trump Made Rare Appearance on Kai Trump's Post Earlier This Month

Photo of Vanessa Trump was spotted celebrating her daughter Kai Trump's acceptance to the University of Miami.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump was spotted celebrating her daughter Kai Trump's acceptance to the University of Miami.

The teen is reportedly "excited" to go to one of the nation's biggest party schools, but "extremely focused" on proving herself as a valuable member of the golf team.

Vanessa made a rare appearance on her daughter's social media page earlier this month as they celebrated the accolade with a "bed party," a high school tradition where loved ones decorate their bed with merchandise from their future college.

Kai's walls were decorated with the school's logo, alongside green, orange and white streamers and balloons. Vanessa was all smiles as she posed next to the future college student, opting for a white long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

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