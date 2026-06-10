Kai Trump Mocked as She's Accused of Removing 'Embarrassing' Audio of Granddad Donald Trump Being Booed at Knicks Game

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Kai Trump was accused of cutting out boos directed at her grandfather, Donald Trump, in a video she shared after attending the NBA finals. "Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa 🫶," Kai, 19, captioned the video clip on Tuesday, June 9.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals alongside Donald Trump.

In the clip, the National Anthem played as Kai placed her hand over her heart, while the president, 79, stood confidently and saluted. In the background, only cheers and enthusiastic screams could be heard. The June 8 outing, which saw the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs, marked the first time a U.S. sitting president attended an NBA finals game. His presence reportedly led to hours-long wait times for ticketholders entering the arena.

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Social Media Responded to Kai Trump's Post

Source: MEGA Fans pointed out that Kai Trump's video did not include boos that were heard in the stadium.

Multiple outlets reported that Donald was loudly booed at the NBA game, prompting internet sleuths to speculate that Kai edited the negative crowd reaction out of her video. "Changing the audio is wild though," one user said in the comments section of the post, while another wrote, "She replaced the audio 😂😂😂😂😂." "LMFAOOOO the swapped audio😭😭," a third added. "Girl your face says it all lmao!! Grandpa & u were BOOED😂😂."

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Donald Trump Was in the Knicks Owner's Suite

Source: MEGA Donald Trump viewed the NBA finals game from the luxury suite of Knicks owner James Dolan.

Kai and Donald watched the game in a luxury suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan. The POTUS was also accompanied by son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Cabinet officials, including EPA Administrator and New Yorker Lee Zeldin and former reality star turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump's Reaction to Boos

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was 'caught off guard' by the boos, according to a body language expert.