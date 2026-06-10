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Kai Trump Mocked as She's Accused of Removing 'Embarrassing' Audio of Granddad Donald Trump Being Booed at Knicks Game

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram;

Kai Trump was mocked for allegedly editing out boos directed at Donald Trump in a video posted via social media.

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June 10 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump was accused of cutting out boos directed at her grandfather, Donald Trump, in a video she shared after attending the NBA finals.

"Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa 🫶," Kai, 19, captioned the video clip on Tuesday, June 9.

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Photo of Kai Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals alongside Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals alongside Donald Trump.

In the clip, the National Anthem played as Kai placed her hand over her heart, while the president, 79, stood confidently and saluted. In the background, only cheers and enthusiastic screams could be heard.

The June 8 outing, which saw the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs, marked the first time a U.S. sitting president attended an NBA finals game.

His presence reportedly led to hours-long wait times for ticketholders entering the arena.

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Social Media Responded to Kai Trump's Post

Photo of Fans pointed out that Kai Trump's video did not include boos that were heard in the stadium.
Source: MEGA

Fans pointed out that Kai Trump's video did not include boos that were heard in the stadium.

Multiple outlets reported that Donald was loudly booed at the NBA game, prompting internet sleuths to speculate that Kai edited the negative crowd reaction out of her video.

"Changing the audio is wild though," one user said in the comments section of the post, while another wrote, "She replaced the audio 😂😂😂😂😂."

"LMFAOOOO the swapped audio😭😭," a third added. "Girl your face says it all lmao!! Grandpa & u were BOOED😂😂."

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Donald Trump Was in the Knicks Owner's Suite

Photo of Donald Trump viewed the NBA finals game from the luxury suite of Knicks owner James Dolan.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump viewed the NBA finals game from the luxury suite of Knicks owner James Dolan.

Kai and Donald watched the game in a luxury suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan.

The POTUS was also accompanied by son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Cabinet officials, including EPA Administrator and New Yorker Lee Zeldin and former reality star turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump's Reaction to Boos

Photo of Donald Trump was 'caught off guard' by the boos, according to a body language expert.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was 'caught off guard' by the boos, according to a body language expert.

A body language expert suggested that while Donald tried to show signs of "quiet confidence" during the National Anthem, he was taken aback to receive boos from the crowd.

"When he hears the big Boos, Trump's smile changes completely, and suddenly," renowned body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, told Casino.org. "This instant, sudden change is the proof that he wasn't expecting the boos, and he's caught off guard, unable to maintain the show of confidence. It is the swiftness of the change which indicates the immediate shock."

Honigman believed that Trump demonstrated his nerves by "lightly rocking back and forth on the balls of his feet."

"This rocking is a soothing move, calming his nerves as all eyes are on him. Easing his tension, his calm smile shines, but he is not prepared for what comes next," the body language expert explained. "Trump's facial expression quickly switches when he notices the booing, which suggests surprise, but his smirk lets the audience know that he thinks he's better than they are."

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