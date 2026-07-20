Kai Trump Reveals 'Disciplined' Workout Routine for 'Shredded' 6-Pack Abs: 'It's Not Easy'

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Kai Trump revealed the intensive fitness routine that left her with "shredded" six-pack abs. Donald Trump's granddaughter opened up about her grueling fitness regime in her July 18 vlog while documenting the ESPY Awards. "If you guys haven't realized, I've been in the gym like no tomorrow," the 19-year-old said, discussing her envy-worthy body transformation.

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What Is Kai Trump's Workout Routine?

Source: MEGA Kai Trump explained that she has been lifting over 200 pounds.

Kai explained that she's been squatting more than 200 pounds, getting her cardio in and pushing herself to the limit while maintaining a healthy diet and sleep schedule. "I've been to the gym. I've been working out a lot. I've been running a lot," she explained. "Just trying to be the best version of myself." "And yes, that comes with a shredded six-pack now," she added. "So, I've always wanted a six-pack. Got it. Now we're going to keep that six-pack, guys. Keeping it."

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump said her body transformation was 'not easy.'

Kai confessed that the grueling transformation was "not easy." The teen underwent surgery in January on her left wrist to address damage to her triangular fibrocartilage complex and the stabilizing tissues of her ECU tendon. Months later, she is recovering and able to exercise and play golf without pain. Kai has been a competitive golfer for several years and recently signed to compete with the University of Miami women's golf team when she heads to college in the fall. "I do have to say, though, this six-pack was not easy," she noted. "The surgery actually did help kickstart this because all I could do was squat, run, walk and do abs. I did abs every single day for six months—every day. And I squatted a lot and I did no upper body because I couldn't lift anything."

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'Sleep Is the Most Important'

Source: MEGA Kai Trump emphasized that sleep was the most important part of her workout routine.

Kai explained that sleep and discipline were the most important components of her impressive transformation. "I'll be completely honest with you, yes, there are ways of cheating it, but it's not easy," Kai revealed. "It took a lot of discipline, a lot of sleep. Sleep is the most important thing ever. What you eat is way more important than how much you lift or how much you work out." "I actually ended up working out less and I got the body I wanted working out less because I actually took time to recover and feel good," she added.

Source: MEGA Kai Trump first showed off her abs in mid-July.