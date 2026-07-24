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Ripped Kai Trump Lifts Up Shirt to Show Off Her Impressive Washboard Abs While Dancing: Watch

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok;mega

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump showed off her six-pack abs.

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July 24 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump dropped jaws when she flaunted her washboard abs in a new TikTok.

On Thursday, July 23, Trump posted a video that showed her grooving and mouthing along the words to Men at Work's hit song "Down Under."

The 19-year-old appeared fresh off a round of golf, donning a navy blue, collared tank top, white skirt and sneakers.

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Kai Trump Shows Off Her Abs

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Kai Trump danced and showed off her abs in a new TikTok video.

At one point, the future University of Miami student quickly lifted up her shirt to put her strong abs on full display. Donald Trump's eldest grandchild continued to dance before ending the video by picking up her phone.

"Vibezzzz 🙌 #viral #fyp #golf #summer," she captioned the post, which racked up over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

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Social Media Users Compliment Kai Trump

photo of of The golfer danced to Men at Work's 'Down Under.'
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

The golfer danced to Men at Work's 'Down Under.'

Commenters were floored by her muscles, with one person admitting, "D--- girl, I didn’t know you were that ripped. 💪."

"Just casual flashing of the six-pack," someone else quipped, while another individual commented, "8-pack shawty."

"Girl got herself into great shape! hope your golf game gets awesome!" a fourth fan penned, with another writing, "Looking good with your six-pack Kai 🥰."

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Kai Trump Has Been in the Gym

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photo of Donald Trump's granddaughter admitted, 'I've always wanted a six-pack.'
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Donald Trump's granddaughter admitted, 'I've always wanted a six-pack.'

It's hardly the first time Kai has proudly boasted about her muscles, and she recently admitted she's "been in the gym like no tomorrow."

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa's eldest child said she's been squatting over 200 pounds and doing cardio to break a sweat.

"I've been to the gym. I've been working out a lot. I've been running a lot. Just trying to be the best version of myself," she explained in a vlog. "And yes, that comes with a shredded six-pack now. So, I've always wanted a six-pack. Got it. Now we're going to keep that six-pack, guys. Keeping it."

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'This 6-Pack Was Not Easy'

photo of The 19-year-old said she did ab exercises 'every single day for 6 months.'
Source: @kaitrump/instagram

The 19-year-old said she did ab exercises 'every single day for 6 months.'

The first granddaughter's intense mindset came after she recovered from wrist surgery.

"I do have to say, though, this six-pack was not easy. The surgery actually did help kickstart this because all I could do was squat, run, walk and do abs," she said. "I did abs every single day for six months — every day. And I squatted a lot and I did no upper body because I couldn't lift anything."

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Kai Trump Changed Her Diet

photo. ofKai Trump will attend the University of Miami in August.
Source: mega

Kai Trump will attend the University of Miami in August.

Kai also adopted a stricter diet, which is free of gluten and dairy.

While Kai said she doesn't have much of a sweet tooth, she does enjoy a few salty guilty pleasures, such as prosciutto with pesto.

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