Kai Trump Shows Off Her Style Glow-Up as Fans Praise Her 'Elegant' Look: Photo

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Kai Trump had fans gushing about her "elegant," grown-up style after showing off her latest look in a video shared on Instagram. The daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. started the Thursday, July 30, video by speaking about the questions she's received during interviews, explaining she was recently stumped when asked which song would describe her past year.

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Kai Trump Dressed Up in New Video

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump could only think of Adele when asked about a song that described her last year.

"I couldn't think of a song at all and I'm like, you know what? I just said 'Rolling in the Deep' by Adele. I don't know, that was the only song that came to my head," the 19-year-old told her followers. "Some of these people ask me really good questions. I did like a fashion interview [and] that was really fun." In the clip, the college student wore her honey-blonde hair straight and sleek, finishing the polished look with a black blazer and sparkling tennis necklace. She complemented her outfit with soft glam makeup, a bronze complexion and glossy pink lips.

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Fans Reacted to Kai Trump's Grown-Up Style

Source: MEGA Kai Trump attended the 2026 ESPYs in New York earlier this month.

Many of Kai's 3 million followers flooded the comments section to share their admiration. "That conservative girl glow ✨🥰 SO GORGEOUS!!!!" one user wrote, while a second said, "So pretty and talented!! You look so grown up now! Love following your journey." "Wow, looking so beautiful 😍 You always make every outfit look so elegant," a third added. "You're growing up! Keep your head on straight and go for your dreams! You got this."

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Kai Trump Shared Photos From Picturesque Costa Rica Trip

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump posed in a maxi skirt and tank while in Costa Rica.

Kai made headlines earlier this week after sharing dreamy photos from a luxurious getaway in Costa Rica on Monday, July 27. In the photos, the golf star flaunted her trim physique while posing against an ocean sunset. She wore a blue and white striped maxi skirt, pairing the statement piece with a simple white tank top and black sunglasses. "Costa Rica vlog out now! 🫶✨🌊," she captioned the post.

Kai Trump on Her 'Shredded' Abs

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump showed off her gym progress in a vlog shared on July 18.