Kai Trump's Knicks Video Sparks Audio Drama After MSG Boos for President Donald Trump
June 14 2026, Published 5:32 a.m. ET
Kai Trump’s family moment at Madison Square Garden quickly turned into another Trump-era internet forensic investigation.
The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump posted a video from Monday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals showing herself and the president on the jumbotron during the National Anthem. In the arena, the moment was met with loud boos from New York Knicks fans. In Kai’s Instagram video, however, the audio sounded more like generic cheers and crowd noise.
The Clip That Started the Backlash
“Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa,” Kai wrote alongside the video.
The post immediately drew criticism from viewers who believed the audio had been altered to remove the boos. Commenters accused her of replacing the sound from the arena with friendlier audio.
The scrutiny was heightened by Trump’s own attempt to frame the MSG appearance as positive. After the Knicks lost, he reshared a post claiming that “NYC loves Donald Trump.” Earlier, speaking to reporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding Air Force One, he insisted the reception had been warm.
“I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good,” Trump said. “It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”
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- Kai Trump Received Special Call From Grandpa Donald on Air Force One Before Her High School Graduation Ceremony
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Company Says Kai Trump Did Not Edit Clip
Page Six later reported that Kai did not alter the audio herself. The clip came from 15 Seconds of Fame, also known as 15SOF, an app that uses facial recognition technology to find fans when they appear on stadium or arena screens and send them those clips.
“The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated,” a company spokesperson told the outlet.
The spokesperson said the company often cannot distribute original event audio because of “broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions,” and instead uses automated alternate audio tracks.
Family Post Becomes a Political Rorschach Test
The explanation clears Kai of personally swapping boos for cheers, but it did not stop the clip from becoming part of the larger story around Trump’s NBA Finals appearance.
The president’s night at Madison Square Garden had already become late-night material, social media fodder and a symbol of how unpredictable public-facing political cameos can be.