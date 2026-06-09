'Little Narcissist' Kai Trump Accused of Smirking as She Stands Next to Grandfather Donald While He's Booed at the Knicks Game: Watch

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Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump had an unexpected reaction when the president was met with boos at the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. In a viral video, a man was belting out the National Anthem when the cameras showed the POTUS on the jumbotron inside Madison Square Garden and on viewers' TV screens.

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Kai Trump's Facial Expressions Go Viral

Source: @variety/x Kai Trump was accused of smirking when Donald Trump was booed at the New York Knicks game.

While Donald, 79, held a salute and Kai had her hand over her heart, as the boos came in, the corners of the 19-year-old's mouth crept up into a slight smirk. Social media was quick to point out the smile and accused her of enjoying the attention.

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Donald and Kai Trump Enjoyed the Game

Donald Trump gets booed at the NBA Finals in New York City.



(via ABC) pic.twitter.com/ryUdrY8Lw2 — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2026 Source: @variety/x The president said he heard 'mostly cheers' at the game.

"The little psycho narcissist didn't fall too far from the big psycho narcissist tree," one critic penned on X, while another said, "She think she gonna ride the Trump name to fame … h--- naw this ain’t 2020… people hate his a-- now." "She must be so proud of her draft dodging Grandpa," quipped a third.

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Source: @kaitrump/instagram The college student said the 'atmosphere' at the game was 'amazing.'

Despite the jeers, the president felt welcomed by the large crowd. "I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. I think mostly cheers. It was loud," he told a reporter after the game. "And it was very enthusiastic."

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Source: @kaitrump/instagram Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.

Kai also enjoyed the game, writing on her Instagram Story, "The atmosphere was amazing. Let's get that win on Wednesday. Go Knicks." Kai, who will begin her freshman year at the University of Miami this fall, has divided social media since gaining a bigger presence online. Most recently, the teenager was hit with backlash when she was asked about her future. "My dream job is literally what I’m doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that’s my dream job," she explained. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, is probably my dream job. So that’s pretty much, I guess, entrepreneurship. That’s my dream job." Critics were quick to call her spoiled and out of touch for her comments.

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Kai Trump Is Embracing Social Media Stardom

Source: @kaitrump/instagram An insider claimed Kai Trump 'likes everything that goes along with being a celebrity.'