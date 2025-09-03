Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Turn Up the Heat With Passionate Makeout Session at Venice Film Festival
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman put on quite the show at the Venice Film Festival, showcasing their sizzling chemistry in a series of affectionate displays.
The 23-year-old model and 32-year-old actor shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet during the premiere of Pullman's film, The Testament of Ann Lee, on Monday, September 1.
Pullman portrays William, the brother of the Shaker founder, Ann Lee (played by Amanda Seyfried). AwardsWatch described Pullman's role as "tender and gentle."
Photographers caught the couple intertwining their hands, and Gerber pulled Pullman closer by the back of his head while he held her waist.
Just a day earlier, the two were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner at Harry's Bar in Venice, where their affection continued to blossom. As Gerber casually puffed on a cigarette, Pullman wrapped his arms tightly around her waist, pulling her in for a kiss that seemed to say they didn't care who was watching. In a playful moment, Pullman even smacked Gerber's behind, truly forgetting they were in public.
Following their bar outing, the couple attempted to return to their hotel via a water taxi but quickly realized that card payments weren't accepted. They ended up walking back to the bar to retrieve cash before heading back to their hotel.
Gerber and Pullman first sparked romance rumors back in January when they celebrated his birthday together. "They've been spending time together the last few weeks," an insider told People, noting they were keeping their relationship "very low-key" following Gerber's split from Austin Butler.
Their relationship became more public in May when they attended The Picture of Dorian Gray in New York City.
"They are definitely together," an insider told Page Six. "Kaia sat resting her head on Lewis' shoulder throughout the performance."
In June, the duo was spotted making out in the crowd at a Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles. Gerber moved on with Pullman after amicably ending her three-year relationship with Butler in late 2024, with sources noting there was "no bad blood" between the two.
Insiders said both Butler and Gerber had a "big culture difference" in their upbringing, noting that it was a "bad match" despite the two's chemistry.