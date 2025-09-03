COUPLES Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Turn Up the Heat With Passionate Makeout Session at Venice Film Festival Source: Mega Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman packed on PDA at the Venice Film Festival. OK! Staff Sept. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman put on quite the show at the Venice Film Festival, showcasing their sizzling chemistry in a series of affectionate displays. The 23-year-old model and 32-year-old actor shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet during the premiere of Pullman's film, The Testament of Ann Lee, on Monday, September 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kaia Gerber came to support Lewis Pullman's film, 'The Testament of Ann Lee.'

Article continues below advertisement

Pullman portrays William, the brother of the Shaker founder, Ann Lee (played by Amanda Seyfried). AwardsWatch described Pullman's role as "tender and gentle." Photographers caught the couple intertwining their hands, and Gerber pulled Pullman closer by the back of his head while he held her waist. Just a day earlier, the two were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner at Harry's Bar in Venice, where their affection continued to blossom. As Gerber casually puffed on a cigarette, Pullman wrapped his arms tightly around her waist, pulling her in for a kiss that seemed to say they didn't care who was watching. In a playful moment, Pullman even smacked Gerber's behind, truly forgetting they were in public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Lewis Pullman playfully smacked Kaia Gerber’s behind on one occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their bar outing, the couple attempted to return to their hotel via a water taxi but quickly realized that card payments weren't accepted. They ended up walking back to the bar to retrieve cash before heading back to their hotel. Gerber and Pullman first sparked romance rumors back in January when they celebrated his birthday together. "They've been spending time together the last few weeks," an insider told People, noting they were keeping their relationship "very low-key" following Gerber's split from Austin Butler.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The duo first sparked romance rumors in January after celebrating Lewis Pullman’s birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship became more public in May when they attended The Picture of Dorian Gray in New York City. "They are definitely together," an insider told Page Six. "Kaia sat resting her head on Lewis' shoulder throughout the performance."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kaia Gerber was previously linked to Austin Butler.