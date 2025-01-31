Kaia Gerber Spotted Getting Cozy With Lewis Pullman After Austin Butler Split
It looks like Kaia Gerber has moved on from Austin Butler.
The Babylon actress was recently spotted getting cozy with Lewis Pullman — just weeks after news broke of her split from the Elvis star, following three years of dating.
The two were seen at Salazar, a popular Los Angeles restaurant, celebrating Pullman’s 32nd birthday.
“They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks," a source told a news outlet.
“They're a cute couple and very low-key,” they added.
During their dinner, Gerber was seen sweetly clinging to Pullman’s arm, looking at him affectionately. Afterward, the two were spotted walking closely together, with Pullman holding a birthday gift bag in his other hand.
Lewis’ dad, actor Bill Pullman, also joined the birthday outing.
For the occasion, Lewis kept it casual in a white T-shirt, zip-up sweatshirt, jeans and a baseball cap. For her part, Kaia went for a laid-back look with a denim jacket, dark pants and a green scarf.
The duo was also seen chatting with a friend at the party.
This comes after TMZ reported that Kaia and Austin split toward the end of 2024. The breakup hearsay began when Austin was noticeably absent from the Gerber family’s vacation in Mexico.
In January, a source confirmed to People that the relationship was over after they went public with their romance in March 2022, following months of speculation.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Throughout their relationship, the pair attended several red carpet events and went on romantic getaways. They even shared a kiss at the 2022 Met Gala, posing for photos at the top of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. Kaia and Austin were also seen kissing at the 2023 Golden Globes and later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the ceremony, where Austin was nominated for Best Actor.
Despite their public appearances, they kept a low profile when it came to speaking about their relationship in interviews. The only mention came from Austin, who praised Kaia after she graced the March cover of British Vogue in 2024 alongside 40 other influential women.
"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
That same month, Kaia opened up about why she doesn't talk about her romance, telling WSJ. Magazine, "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private. And that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
However, another source revealed that the couple called it quits because they weren’t on the same page.
“Austin is a good guy,” a source told Life & Style, “but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.”