Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Split Since the Actor 'Comes From a Different World' Than the Model: 'Everybody Could See That'
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's split may have come as a surprise to fans, but their inner circle saw the writing on the wall.
After three years of dating, the pair ended their romance in January 2025, but a source revealed it wasn't their age gap that led to the breakup.
"Even though Kaia is from a famous family, she can blend in and be anonymous when she wants to, but that’s been impossible for Austin since he made Elvis three years ago," the source told a news outlet. "Yes, he loves a good time and can drink anybody he knows under the table, but It was also a culture clash — Austin comes from a different world than Kaia and everybody could see that."
The insider explained they had a "big culture difference between how they were brought up," which led to them growing apart.
"Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship," the insider added.
"Everybody who knew them as a couple could see that even though they looked amazing together, it was a bad match," the source said. "Physical chemistry only gets you so far."
Though the stars walked a few red carpets together, they kept their romance mostly under wraps.
While the Dune actor, 33, has been busy filming, the model, 23, sparked romance rumors with actor Lewis Pullman after being seen at his 32nd birthday celebration in Los Angeles in late January.
"They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks," a source revealed to a publication of Pullman and Gerber. "They're a cute couple and very low-key."
Throughout the night, the brunette beauty was seen holding onto Pullman's arm and walking close to him after leaving their meal.
Gerber has even met her beau's dad, actor Bill Pullman, who was also at the dinner.
According to a separate source, Kaia's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, approve of the new romance as well.
"Lewis is someone she’s known peripherally through the Malibu circle for years, he’s a quality guy with a celebrity pedigree so he’s someone her parents feel good about," the source shared.
"He pretty serious and hardworking, he’s not some wild party guy," they noted. "She isn’t going to race into anything, but she does seem to be excited about him."
While Kaia doesn't want to move too fast, the insider said she's "not really the type to date around, so it won’t shock anyone if she and Lewis get serious."
