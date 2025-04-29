Kaia Gerber Shows Off Tanned Long Legs in Gorgeous Photoshoot With Mom Cindy Crawford and the Rest of Their Family
Like mother, like daughter!
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber teamed up in a new family-centric photoshoot for Vuori, with the images also including Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, and their son, Presley Gerber.
In one scenic shot, Kaia, 23, lounged at the beach but kicked up her feet to showcase her long legs, which were covered in sand.
The model flashed a smile and stunned in a red-orange one-piece swimsuit, matching ankle socks and sneakers.
Another image featured Cindy, 59, in the active lifestyle brand's comfy clothes, donning a white tank top, matching pants and a light gray sweater draped over her shoulders.
"The fabric is unlike anything I've ever worn. It's so soft, so versatile, you literally never want to take it off," the mom-of-two shared of the clothing brand. "It's the perfect Malibu uniform: from beach walks to workouts to errands, it moves with you effortlessly."
Cindy added that the company "resonates so deeply" with all of her family members.
Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla revealed the collaboration with the famous brood has "been years in the making."
"It began when Rande Gerber discovered Vuori in a small Malibu boutique and reached out, sharing our passion for what we're building," he explained in a press release. "A genuine friendship followed, rooted in mutual respect and shared values, and now we're excited to take that connection even further."
"From the moment I met Joe, it was clear that he's focused and knows exactly what he wants, but above all, he's just a genuinely good person who shares the same values as our family," said Rande, 63, who's an investor in the company.
He continued, "When we visited Vuori's headquarters, what stood out wasn't just the business, but the real, personal connections we all formed — it wasn't about deals, it was about shared stories and a mutual respect that made Joe say, 'We need to do something bigger together.' And that's what sets Vuori apart: no matter how fast they grow, they keep that intimate, ego-free community where people surf at lunch, celebrate each other's wins, and stay true to the soul of Southern California living."
Presley, who also does modeling, raved over the "cleaned-lined" pieces.
"It's not about trying too hard — it just feels good no matter what kind of day you're having," the 25-year-old explained of wearing the threads whether he's heading to the beach for a surf session or just relaxing with friends.
Kaia praise the line as well, noting "Vuori has redefined what everyday style can look and feel like."
"It undoes the seams between effortless and ease. I love that I can go from a workout to a meeting," she insisted. "It is clothing as a return to self."