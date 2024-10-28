Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup-Free While Hanging Out With Daughter Kaia's Dog Milo: Photo
Cindy Crawford doesn't always need to be dolled up!
The supermodel, 58, recently shared a makeup-free moment with her daughter Kaia Gerber's dog, Milo, in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, October 27.
The snap captures the Fair Game alum seated on a concrete block, wearing a pink silk robe and holding onto a mug, while striking a pose with the adorable white and beige pooch.
The brunette babe, who went barefoot for the photo, flashed a smile at the camera, showing off her natural beauty.
“Mornings with Milo 🐶,” the Unzipped star captioned the picture.
Fans flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for the heartwarming scene. One person wrote, “How we love mornings with the babies 😘🐾," while another said, “Enjoy the day with Milo and your family! 🌹🐶.”
Another fan wrote: “Hi Milo. We’ve been wondering where you’ve been!”
The adorable pup, who Gerber rescued during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, has become a bit of a star himself.
In August last year, Ayo Edebiri, Gerber’s Bottoms costar, spoke to People about the dogs on set.
“They were buddies, and they hung out in the costume truck,” Edebiri said of Milo, her own dog Gromit and costume designer Eunice Jera Lee’s dog, Moose.
“And the costume girls made them all football jerseys at the end of the shoot! It was very ridiculous,” she added.
This glimpse into Crawford’s downtime comes after Gerber's recent tribute to her mother at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.
Gerber turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning white Hervé Léger body-con maxi dress, reminiscent of the iconic gown Crawford wore to the 1993 Oscars.
“Kaia had sent me a mood board for TIFF, and this was one of her references. I thought it would be amazing to pay tribute to Cindy’s iconic moment,” The young model's stylist Molly Dickson shared with Vogue.
Gerber elevated her ensemble with vintage diamond jewelry and a classic Omega watch from Crawford's personal collection, beautifully echoing her mother’s style years back.
In the same month, Gerber celebrated her birthday, and her mom marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
"Happy 23rd birthday @kaiagerber! Time sure does fly! I’m so proud of the way you walk through life," Crawford wrote in the caption. "I admire your compassion, curiosity, drive, and fearlessness! Love you so so so much!"