Kaia Gerber's Hottest Moments: 10 Times the Model Turned Up the Heat

In August 2024, Kaia Gerber sported a tiny black bikini as she lounged by the lake, reading Virginie Despentes' Dear D-------: A Novel.

"a book for someone i used to know," she captioned the post.

She also attached a photo of a highlighted paragraph in the book, which read: "At this point, your sheer d---------- commands a certain respect. But it doesn't change the basics: I don't give a s--- about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend."