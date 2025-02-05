Kaia Gerber's Hottest Moments: 10 Times the Model Turned Up the Heat
Kaia Gerber Dropped a Scathing Statement
In August 2024, Kaia Gerber sported a tiny black bikini as she lounged by the lake, reading Virginie Despentes' Dear D-------: A Novel.
"a book for someone i used to know," she captioned the post.
She also attached a photo of a highlighted paragraph in the book, which read: "At this point, your sheer d---------- commands a certain respect. But it doesn't change the basics: I don't give a s--- about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend."
Kaia Gerber Showed Off Her Abs
The 23-year-old model showcased her ripped midsection during a walk across a bridge. She sported a jet-black bra top, white pants, a blue scarf and headphones during the outing.
She Flaunted Her Sun-Kissed Glow
Gerber shared a stunning selfie taken during golden hour in November 2022.
Kaia Gerber Enjoyed Playing a Mind Game
In March 2021, Gerber sweetly held her puppy while playing chess by the beach. She set pulses racing by wearing a skimpy bikini during the outing.
She Teased Her Fans With a Jaw-Dropping Photo
The Sister Cities star seductively posed in front of a mirror while letting a robe hang off her slender shoulders in a September 2020 post. She appeared to be preparing before an outing as she was in full hair and makeup at the time.
- Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body During Beach Day in Turks and Caicos: See the Drool-Worthy Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Skimpy Bathing Suit in Brazil: See the Scandalous Photos
- Hot Mama! Emily Ratajkowski Poses in Her Underwear During 'Perfect' Vacation to Japan With Son Sylvester, 3: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She's a Proud Fur Mom
"thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for. welcome to the family milo boy 💛 mama loves you," Gerber captioned a sizzling selfie featuring her rescue puppy, Milo.
Kaia Gerber Found Her Best Friend
Gerber sizzled in her tiny leopard print bikini, revealing her mini tattoos while lounging on a blue sofa with her pup, Milo.
Out of This World
Gerber fiercely posed in a March 2020 selfie as she rocked her wet, tousled hair. She donned a black halter-style top, completing her bold look.
See Kaia Gerber's Mini Tattoos
Gerber went topless in a mirror selfie, exposing some of her tiny tattoos.
Kaia Gerber Stole the Spotlight
The young stunner covered her modesty using a robe in a June 2017 Instagram photo.
"uniform," she captioned the post.