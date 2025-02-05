or
Kaia Gerber's Hottest Moments: 10 Times the Model Turned Up the Heat

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber often captures striking photos that highlight her incredible curves and insanely seductive appeal.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kaia Gerber Dropped a Scathing Statement

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler broke up after three years of dating.

In August 2024, Kaia Gerber sported a tiny black bikini as she lounged by the lake, reading Virginie Despentes' Dear D-------: A Novel.

"a book for someone i used to know," she captioned the post.

She also attached a photo of a highlighted paragraph in the book, which read: "At this point, your sheer d---------- commands a certain respect. But it doesn't change the basics: I don't give a s--- about you. All my love to your sister, she was a wonderful friend."

Kaia Gerber Showed Off Her Abs

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The 23-year-old model showcased her ripped midsection during a walk across a bridge. She sported a jet-black bra top, white pants, a blue scarf and headphones during the outing.

She Flaunted Her Sun-Kissed Glow

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

She won the Model of the Year Award at the 2018 Fashion Awards.

Gerber shared a stunning selfie taken during golden hour in November 2022.

Kaia Gerber Enjoyed Playing a Mind Game

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber isn't afraid to flaunt her body!

In March 2021, Gerber sweetly held her puppy while playing chess by the beach. She set pulses racing by wearing a skimpy bikini during the outing.

She Teased Her Fans With a Jaw-Dropping Photo

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber previously dated Jacob Elordi.

The Sister Cities star seductively posed in front of a mirror while letting a robe hang off her slender shoulders in a September 2020 post. She appeared to be preparing before an outing as she was in full hair and makeup at the time.

She's a Proud Fur Mom

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber fostered several puppies before adopting Milo.

"thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for. welcome to the family milo boy 💛 mama loves you," Gerber captioned a sizzling selfie featuring her rescue puppy, Milo.

Kaia Gerber Found Her Best Friend

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber often takes Milo with her during dates.

Gerber sizzled in her tiny leopard print bikini, revealing her mini tattoos while lounging on a blue sofa with her pup, Milo.

Out of This World

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber started modeling when she was 10.

Gerber fiercely posed in a March 2020 selfie as she rocked her wet, tousled hair. She donned a black halter-style top, completing her bold look.

See Kaia Gerber's Mini Tattoos

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

She has around 10 small tattoos all over her body.

Gerber went topless in a mirror selfie, exposing some of her tiny tattoos.

Kaia Gerber Stole the Spotlight

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber has followed in her mom's footsteps.

The young stunner covered her modesty using a robe in a June 2017 Instagram photo.

"uniform," she captioned the post.

